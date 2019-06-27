BWW REVIEW: DIPLOMACY Is An Incredible Lesson In History And Humanity

Wednesday 26th June 2019, 8:15pm, Ensemble Theatre

John Bell and John Gaden reprise their roles as the men who saved Paris from being obliterated in the encore season of DIPLOMACY. Following on from a sold out 2018 season, Cyril Gély's historical drama, adapted and translated by Julie Rose, remains as relevant as ever as the world deals with another unbalanced leader.

John Bell as Dietrich von Choltitz and Genevieve Lemon as Frau Mayer (Photo: Prudence Upton)

Inspired by the aftermath of the attack on the Twin Towers of New York's World Trade Centre on 11 September 2001, Cyril Gély delved into history to consider what may have saved another city's monuments and significant buildings from destruction. DIPLOMACY considers what may have occurred in General Choltitz's (John Bell) suite in the Hotel Meurice in Paris in the early hours of the 25th of August 1944. Choltitz was under orders from an increasingly unbalanced Hitler to destroy Paris rather than surrender the city of 2 million people and centuries of history to the Allied forces who were rapidly descending on his relatively small garrison. A visit from the man who would one day receive France's highest medal, Raoul Nordling (John Gaden), the Consul General of Sweden in Paris, saw the fate of Paris change just moments before it was set to crumble.

John Bell as Dietrich von Choltitz and John Gaden as Raoul Nordling (Photo: Prudence Upton)

The work, directed by Bell, with set design by Michael Scott-Mitchell, costume design by Genevieve Graham, lighting design by Matt Cox, and sound design by Nate Edmondson, is a wonderfully crafted compact story. Drawing on the grey of the Third Reich uniform, a monochrome aesthetic has been applied throughout the work, from the vintage map lined walls and floor to the white and grey furniture, to give a sense of the story lifting out of the pages of history. Bell usefully incorporates reference to the maps to tie in with the dialogue to further reinforce the scale of destruction that Choltitz's Engineering Officer Werner Ebernach (James Lugton) had planned, whilst also giving the work a surreal feeling as it isn't quite clear if the meeting really occurred as it plays out.

James Lugton as Werner Ebernach (Photo: Prudence Upton)

The pairing of two greats of Australian theatre, Bell and Gaden, is definitely a treat as they create brilliant characterisations of the two historical figures. Bell, as Choltitz has the gravity and determination of military heavyweight that is loyal to the point of blindness but also has an underlying compassion which initially manifests as care for the safety of his secretary/personal assistant Frau Mayer (Genevieve Lemon), sentry Hans (Joseph Raggatt) and his family. He contrasts the untouchable power with moments of physical frailty and exposure of his emotional Achilles heel.

Joseph Raggatt as Hans Brensdorf (Photo: Prudence Upton)

Gaden presents Nordling as what appears to be a more submissive character in a wonderful ruse to gain trust and get Choltitz to lower his metaphorical defences. He ensures that, with wickedly cheeky little smiles and looks, Nordling is an endearing character as his cunning manipulation of Choltitz unfolds. He easily conveys that Nordling has something up his sleeve whilst having the smarts to know to make Choltitz' believe the decision to stand down was his decision.

John Bell as Dietrich von Choltitz, Joseph Raggatt as Hans Brensdorf and John Gaden as Raoul Nordling (Photo: Prudence Upton)

As Engineering officer in charge of mining Paris, James Lugton gives Werner Ebernach a subtle warped glee in the science of the strategy making the proposed plot even more chilling and giving an insight into how brainwashed followers can be. He conveys the pride at finally putting his university studies to work, self-congratulating himself that the buildings he studied will now be destroyed because of him. As Choltitz's personal assistant Frau Mayer, Genevieve Lemon presents a more maternal figure looking after Choltitz's medication and coffee. She makes it clear that Mayer has worked for Choltitz for a while to build the rapport that lets her get away a subtle cockiness. While Joseph Raggatt's Sentry Hans Brensdorf is a small role, his presence serves as a reminder of the young lives lost in war and the degree with which they often did not challenge their orders.

John Bell as Dietrich von Choltitz and John Gaden as Raoul Nordling (Photo: Prudence Upton)

The blind obedience with which officers followed orders of who they once viewed as a charismatic leader and later the coercion involved to ensure compliance through threats of Sippenhaft laws is chilling not just in the destruction caused in World War II, but also when the modern world is considered. Choltitz states that Hitler was once a vibrant leader who people followed because he promised to "Make Germany Great". A contemporary world leader has stated something similar. Choltitz justification for intending to carry out Hilter's orders and his last-minute change of mind is eerily similar to a decision in the days prior to DIPLOMACY's opening night where the same world leader referenced above cancelled a retaliatory strike, a mere ten minutes before weapons were set to launch.

John Bell as Dietrich von Choltitz and John Gaden as Raoul Nordling (Photo: Prudence Upton)

DIPLOMACY is informative, insightful and thoroughly entertaining and thankfully, as evidenced by the state of Paris today, has a hope for human decency to prevail. Don't miss the opportunity to experience this fine performance by greats of Australian theatre.

https://www.ensemble.com.au/shows/diplomacy/

Photos: Prudence Upton





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories