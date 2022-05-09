Ally Morgan's One-Woman Musical Mash-up Comes to The Sydney Comedy Festival This Weekend

After a smash hit run of her one-woman cabaret Not Today at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Ally Morgan returns to her home town with a hilarious new musical mash-up made just for the Sydney Comedy Festival.

My Show Didn't Fit On This Stage is a tongue-in-cheek adaptation of the show that bumped out of St Kilda's Theatre Works just last week. With the Factory Floor stage being simpler, smaller (and a quick turnaround between acts necessary) it wasn't going to be possible to fit Designer Grace Deacon's 70 kilogram backdrop into the theatre.

"Ain't that just a metaphor for life?" said Ally, "So here we go, a new show made out of every joke, and gag, and song, that also didn't fit in my original show. You know how Vegemite is made out of yeast extract, leftover from brewing beer? That's what this show is. Made out of leftovers. Still super yum."

The show will feature a mix of Ally's smart and surprising original songs, including several crowd favourites as well as some never-heard-before singles. In her classic style of jumping between guitars, keyboards, and ukuleles, Ally is sure to delight Sydney audiences with her razor-sharp humour, audience interaction, and upcycled set.

My Show Didn't Fit On This Stage reunites the original creative team behind Not Today, including Director Miranda Middleton (Voldemort & The Teenage Hogwarts), who said: "Melbourne totally fell in love with Ally; her music, her honesty, her manic energy. But we're very excited to play to a home crowd again."

My Show Didn't Fit On This Stage plays on Saturday May 14th and Sunday May 15th at the Factory Floor, Factory Theatre.

What: My Show Didn't Fit On This Stage

When: 5:45PM Sat 14 April / 4:45PM Sun 15 April

Where: Factory Floor, Factory Theatre, Victoria Road Enmore

Tickets: Concession $30, Adult $35 +bf Bookings via ticketek

Festival: www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/event/ally-morgan-my-show-didnt-fit-on-this-stage/

Web https://www.rogueprojects.com.au/not-today-ally-morgan