Adult Circus Show ROUGE Comes to Sydney This Summer

Sizzle meets sensation at Sydney Spiegeltent’s new summer show Rouge, an adults-only sultry spectacle of new age circus and cabaret. From Thursday 23 November to Sunday 17 December, let Rouge seduce you into a world dripping with avant-garde acrobatics, operatic cabaret, and tongue-in-cheek burlesque.

Dive deep into a decadent circus experience for the grown and daring. A world where the astonishing mingles with the supremely sexy, where every glance and gesture promises forbidden delights and audacious surprises. It's a pulsating blend of raw sensuality, playful allure, and acrobatic prowess that will leave audiences breathless.

Director Elena Kirschbaum said, “Rouge loves to break conventions and smash gender stereotypes, so it’s much, much more than simply sexy circus – it’s delightfully subversive, highly inclusive and has quite a few surprises.”

With accolades including Best Circus at 2020 Adelaide Fringe, a star turn at 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and critical acclaim from across the globe, Rouge is not just a performance, it's an immersive journey that challenges and seduces in equal measure.

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Sydney's inner east, the Sydney Spiegeltent is a magical realm where the stars of cabaret, circus, and theatre shine brightest. Under its twinkling festoons, patrons are treated to a curated mix of cocktails, show-girl strength G&Ts, and artisan beers. So, prepare yourself for an unforgettable night at the always dazzling, occasionally rowdy, and undeniably iconic Sydney Spiegeltent.

A non-stop celebration of the astonishing, surprising, subversive and the supremely sexy, tickets to Rouge are on sale now at www.sydneyspiegeltent.com.