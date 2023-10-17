Adult Circus Show ROUGE Comes to Sydney This Summer

Performances run from Thursday 23 November to Sunday 17 December.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Sarah Brightman to Star in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia in 2024 Photo 1 Sarah Brightman to Star in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia in 2024
Listen to Sarah Brightman Sing from SUNSET BOULEVARD Photo 2 Listen to Sarah Brightman Sing from SUNSET BOULEVARD
THE LEHMAN TRILOGY to Have Australian Premiere Next Year Photo 3 THE LEHMAN TRILOGY to Have Australian Premiere Next Year
TERMINUS A Darkly Comic and Fantastically Twisted Thriller To Be Presented At Marrickville Photo 4 TERMINUS A Darkly Comic and Fantastically Twisted Thriller To Be Presented At Marrickville Town Hall Basement

Adult Circus Show ROUGE Comes to Sydney This Summer

Sizzle meets sensation at Sydney Spiegeltent’s new summer show Rouge, an adults-only sultry spectacle of new age circus and cabaret. From Thursday 23 November to Sunday 17 December, let Rouge seduce you into a world dripping with avant-garde acrobatics, operatic cabaret, and tongue-in-cheek burlesque.

Dive deep into a decadent circus experience for the grown and daring. A world where the astonishing mingles with the supremely sexy, where every glance and gesture promises forbidden delights and audacious surprises. It's a pulsating blend of raw sensuality, playful allure, and acrobatic prowess that will leave audiences breathless.

Director Elena Kirschbaum said, “Rouge loves to break conventions and smash gender stereotypes, so it’s much, much more than simply sexy circus – it’s delightfully subversive, highly inclusive and has quite a few surprises.”

With accolades including Best Circus at 2020 Adelaide Fringe, a star turn at 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival  and critical acclaim from across the globe, Rouge is not just a performance, it's an immersive journey that challenges and seduces in equal measure.

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Sydney's inner east, the Sydney Spiegeltent is a magical realm where the stars of cabaret, circus, and theatre shine brightest. Under its twinkling festoons, patrons are treated to a curated mix of cocktails, show-girl strength G&Ts, and artisan beers. So, prepare yourself for an unforgettable night at the always dazzling, occasionally rowdy, and undeniably iconic Sydney Spiegeltent.

A non-stop celebration of the astonishing, surprising, subversive and the supremely sexy, tickets to Rouge are on sale now at www.sydneyspiegeltent.com.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Musica Viva Australias 2024 Season Unveiled Photo
Musica Viva Australia's 2024 Season Unveiled

Musica Viva Australia unveils their 2024 Concert program, featuring a unique blend of tradition and innovation. With seven national tours, four world premieres, and performances by renowned artists like William Barton and The Choir of King's College Cambridge, this season promises to redefine the concert experience.

2
New Theatres Final Show For The Year, THE BALLAD OF MARIA MARTEN, Makes Australian Premier Photo
New Theatre's Final Show For The Year, THE BALLAD OF MARIA MARTEN, Makes Australian Premiere

New Theatre's final show for the year, THE BALLAD OF MARIA MARTEN, will make its Australian premiere in November. Learn more about the show here!

3
TRACK WORKS Comes to Sydneys Mortuary Station in November Photo
TRACK WORKS Comes to Sydney's Mortuary Station in November

BBT will present the breathtaking, site-specific pastiche opera, TRACK WORKS, which will take centre stage at Sydney’s iconic Mortuary Station from November 21 – December 19.

4
THE LEHMAN TRILOGY to Have Australian Premiere Next Year Photo
THE LEHMAN TRILOGY to Have Australian Premiere Next Year

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, winner of five 2022 Tony Awards including Best Play, is set to have its Australian premiere in Sydney in February 2024. This critically acclaimed production tells the story of a family and a company that changed the world, directed by Sam Mendes.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Video
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
WICKED in Australia - Sydney WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-1/21)VIDEOS
TERMINUS in Australia - Sydney TERMINUS
Marrickville Town Hall Basement (11/22-12/16)
The Visitors in Australia - Sydney The Visitors
Merrigong Theatre Company (10/25-10/28)
The Italian Comedy in Australia - Sydney The Italian Comedy
Meraki Arts Bar (10/11-10/21)
The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice in Australia - Sydney The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice
Seymour Centre (11/08-12/10)
Heathers The Musical in Australia - Sydney Heathers The Musical
Pioneer Theatre (10/20-10/29)
Out West Piano Fest in Australia - Sydney Out West Piano Fest
Piano+ (10/27-10/29)
A Little Night Music in Australia - Sydney A Little Night Music
Hayes Theatre Co (10/13-11/11)
Tubular Bells For Two in Australia - Sydney Tubular Bells For Two
Riverside Theatres (11/18-11/18)
Is God Is in Australia - Sydney Is God Is
Wharf 1 Theatre (9/15-10/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You