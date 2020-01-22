ATYP Presents The Sydney Premiere Of CUSP By Mary Anne Butler

To kick off a huge year of theatre, ATYP in associa on with Brown's Mart Theatre (NT) present award-winning playwright Mary Anne Butler's newest work, CUSP . Directed by ATYP Ar s c Director Fraser Corfield this Sydney premiere features an excep onal young cast, and brings a raw, poe c and truly Australian story to the stage taking audiences on a high speed, adrenaline-fuelled race across the Top End.

While Rosie weighs up the needs of community with her own dreams, Elvis juggles a life of crime with a tougher path on the straight and narrow and Maddie faces life as a single parent. CUSP juxtaposes the Northern Territory's vast Top End landscape with the turbulent lives of three emerging adults as they swim against the de of irrevocable change ; balancing choice versus fate in a world where, as Elvis observes, "Some people just get be er choices than others."

Playwright Mary Anne Butler is excited to see the work have a second season in Sydney after it's Darwin world premiere. "It's massive. Not just for me, but also for the two incredible emerging NT actors - musician Stevie Jean and Larrakia woman Nyasha Ogden, plus the wonderfully talented design team of Cj Fraser-Bell [set], Jessie Davis [ligh ng] and Brad Fawce [sound], who all get their work showcased na onally."

"For myself, I get to see two completely different responses to the work. This is always an informa ve process for any new work, and it will illuminate a lot for me about CUSP. ATYP has given us an opportunity to have a local work seen by a na onal audience. Very few na onally based theatre companies cast their eyes towards the NT, and it means a lot that ATYP takes on their na onal peak body role seriously."

Director Fraser Corfield believes this produc on will surprise audiences. " This is a play for audiences that enjoy the extraordinary in everyday characters. These are not the type of people we usually see on stage. The teenagers are self-depreca ng and avoid the spotlight. Mary Anne's exquisite wri ng takes the complexity of their lives, mixes it with the rich landscape of the Top End and serves it to us as a work of complex beauty."

Crea ve : DIRECTOR Fraser Corfield | DESIGN CJ Fraser-Bell | LIGHTING DESIGN Jessie Davis | SOUND DESIGN Brad Fawce | SOUND DESIGN MENTOR Ma Cunliffe

Cast : Stevie Kyriacou, Joshua McElroy and Nyasha Ogden

WARNINGS: Adult themes, frequent coarse language, descrip ons of sexual acts, references to trauma & self-harm.

Season 11 - 28 March 2020 Opening Night Friday 13 March @ 7pm (invita on only) Times Wed-Sat 7pm & Sun 5pm, Ma nee's Wed & Fri 11am Venue SBW Stables Theatre, 10 Nimrod St, Kings Cross Tickets $42, $30, $25 Dura on 80mins (no interval) Bookings h ps://atyp.com.au





