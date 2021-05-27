AIDA Will Return to Sydney Opera House in June

Verdi's Aida is set to return to the Sydney Opera House beginning in June!

This is a story of a love so strong it defies enemy lines. This is a story of a kingdom in triumph and a nation in chains. This is a story of betrayal.

Verdi's monumental music makes this historic epic an enduring favourite. Davide Livermore's radiant production is a thrilling theatrical experience.

Ten towering digital screens create ever-changing floor-to-ceiling set pieces. Immersive digital video design ranges from rich symbolism to vivid landscapes.

Opulent costumes and props reflect the splendour of Egypt at the height of its power. Together with dramatic video, the massed grandeur of the famous Triumphal March is a visual and musical feast.

Lorenzo Passerini and Tahu Matheson conduct two casts. American soprano Leah Crocetto performs as the enslaved princess, Aida, before Elena Guseva takes over. Elena Gabouri reprises her critically acclaimed turn as Aida's rival, Amneris, sharing the role with the stunning Agnieszka Rehlis.

Italian tenor Stefano La Colla performs as Radamès, the man they both love, sharing the role with Najmiddin Mavlyanov, making his Opera Australia debut.

Performances will run 22 June-13 August 2021. Learn more at https://opera.org.au/productions/aida-sydney.

Watch the trailer below: