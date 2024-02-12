A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Will Be Performed Under the Stars in Centennial Park

Performances run Tuesday 9 – Sunday 28 April.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Tim Draxl, Robert Grubb & More Complete the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia, Starrin Photo 1 Complete Cast Set for SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia
METAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour with Sights Set on Broadway and the W Photo 2 METAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour with Sights Set on Broadway
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Australian Merchandise Locations Confirmed Ahead of Tour Photo 3 Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Australian Merchandise Locations Confirmed Ahead of Tour
Trevor Noah Will Embark on 2024 Australian Tour Photo 4 Trevor Noah Will Embark on 2024 Australian Tour

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Will Be Performed Under the Stars in Centennial Park

Australian Shakespeare Company will bring A Midsummer Night’s Dream under the stars to Sydney! After receiving rave reviews from London’s Kew Gardens’ season in 2021, this production will be presented for the very first time ‘under the stars’ in Sydney’s beautiful Centennial Park from 9 to 28 April.   

Shakespeare’s delightful comedy will dazzle and delight audiences of all ages with the park forming the ideal background as audiences are taken on a riotous ride through the world of lovers, fairies and fools in this enchanting tale of laughter and comedy.

The Australian Shakespeare Company Artistic Director, Glenn Elston OAM, said, “We’ve reimagined A Midsummer Night’s Dream in a way that makes it even more accessible and in step with today's world. It is a rare opportunity to present a play that concerns itself with themes so relevant to the current state of the world and reflective of the never changing effects of the human condition. It is a wonderful experience to enjoy art and nature together under the stars, bonding with the performers as we all experience the same open-air conditions and go on the adventure with the characters in a more immersive style without the restrictions of a normal theatre.”

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, weaves together the intersecting stories of feuding fairies, eloping lovers, and a madcap troupe of actors. Theatregoers will be transported to a world full of laughter and comedy set in an enchanted forest (or Sydney’s Centennial Park).

Audiences are welcome to bring along a picnic of their own or take advantage of the on-site bar. High and low chairs are also available for hire at the venue.

Performances run Tuesday 9 – Sunday 28 April.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On HOMO, OR EVERYONE IN AMERICA Photo
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On HOMO, OR EVERYONE IN AMERICA

As part of the Mardi Gras season Director Alex Kendall Robson brings JORDAN SEAVEY's HOMOS, OR EVERYONE IN AMERICA to the New Theatre stage.

2
REVIEW ROYALTY: AN AWARDS EXTRAVAGANZA to Play Newcastle Fringe in March Photo
REVIEW ROYALTY: AN AWARDS EXTRAVAGANZA to Play Newcastle Fringe in March

Review Royalty: An Awards Extravaganza - A theatrical exploration of the internet's opinion-driven culture, in particular the crazy world of online reviews. Join Meg O'Hara at Newcastle Fringe in March to crown the most ridiculous online review of all time. March 16-17 at 7.30pm, March 24 at 4.30pm.

3
A WORLD OF ENTERTAINMENT Will Benefit the Actors Benevolent Fund at New Theatre Photo
A WORLD OF ENTERTAINMENT Will Benefit the Actors' Benevolent Fund at New Theatre

Les Solomon and Lambert House Enterprises have announced another of their famous nights to benefit the Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW. This show will be a wander through memories of film, theatre and general entertainment - hosted by Les Solomon.

4
David Williamson Emerges From Retirement to Bring THE GREAT DIVIDE to the Ensemble Theatre Photo
David Williamson Emerges From Retirement to Bring THE GREAT DIVIDE to the Ensemble Theatre Next Month

Australia's most prolific playwright, David Williamson, is emerging from retirement to present his latest play, The Great Divide, at Ensemble Theatre from 8 March to 27 April. Learn more about the play and find out how to attend here!

More Hot Stories For You

New Historical Revue AUSTRALIA FELIX Opens Next Month at Sydney TheatreNew Historical Revue AUSTRALIA FELIX Opens Next Month at Sydney Theatre
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Will Be Performed Under the Stars in Centennial ParkA MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Will Be Performed Under the Stars in Centennial Park
ATLANTIS Comes to the New Theatre Next MonthATLANTIS Comes to the New Theatre Next Month
Additional Tickets on Sale For DEATH OF A SALESMAN in SydneyAdditional Tickets on Sale For DEATH OF A SALESMAN in Sydney

Videos

How Eddie Izzard Is Playing All the Parts in HAMLET Video
How Eddie Izzard Is Playing All the Parts in HAMLET
Joe Locke on 'Best Friend' Patti LuPone Seeing Him in SWEENEY TODD Video
Joe Locke on 'Best Friend' Patti LuPone Seeing Him in SWEENEY TODD
Darren Criss is Suddenly Back on Stage in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Darren Criss is Suddenly Back on Stage in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
Shakespeare on Film: Much Ado About Nothing in Australia - Sydney Shakespeare on Film: Much Ado About Nothing
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (2/14-2/14)
Met Concert#1 - The Feast in Australia - Sydney Met Concert#1 - The Feast
Marrickville Town Hall (2/25-2/25)
King Lear in Australia - Sydney King Lear
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (6/14-7/20)
PARADE in Australia - Sydney PARADE
Seymour Centre (5/09-5/25)VIDEOS
Opera Up Late in Australia - Sydney Opera Up Late
Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House (3/01-3/01)
Shakespeare on Film: Julius Caesar in Australia - Sydney Shakespeare on Film: Julius Caesar
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (11/25-11/25)
West Side Story on Sydney Harbour in Australia - Sydney West Side Story on Sydney Harbour
Fleet Steps (3/22-4/21)
Cock in Australia - Sydney Cock
Flightpath Theatre (5/08-5/18)
Grease in Australia - Sydney Grease
Capitol Theatre (3/24-6/02)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Wit in Australia - Sydney Wit
Riverside Theatre (3/06-3/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You