A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Will Be Performed Under the Stars in Centennial Park

Australian Shakespeare Company will bring A Midsummer Night’s Dream under the stars to Sydney! After receiving rave reviews from London’s Kew Gardens’ season in 2021, this production will be presented for the very first time ‘under the stars’ in Sydney’s beautiful Centennial Park from 9 to 28 April.

Shakespeare’s delightful comedy will dazzle and delight audiences of all ages with the park forming the ideal background as audiences are taken on a riotous ride through the world of lovers, fairies and fools in this enchanting tale of laughter and comedy.

The Australian Shakespeare Company Artistic Director, Glenn Elston OAM, said, “We’ve reimagined A Midsummer Night’s Dream in a way that makes it even more accessible and in step with today's world. It is a rare opportunity to present a play that concerns itself with themes so relevant to the current state of the world and reflective of the never changing effects of the human condition. It is a wonderful experience to enjoy art and nature together under the stars, bonding with the performers as we all experience the same open-air conditions and go on the adventure with the characters in a more immersive style without the restrictions of a normal theatre.”

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, weaves together the intersecting stories of feuding fairies, eloping lovers, and a madcap troupe of actors. Theatregoers will be transported to a world full of laughter and comedy set in an enchanted forest (or Sydney’s Centennial Park).

Audiences are welcome to bring along a picnic of their own or take advantage of the on-site bar. High and low chairs are also available for hire at the venue.

Performances run Tuesday 9 – Sunday 28 April.