Zurcher Theater Spektakel Presents Digital Program HOW TO BE TOGETHER?

The program takes place online August 27-29.

Zurick Theater Spektakel presents a digital program, HOW TO BE TOGETHER?, August 27-29.

A video stream of the discussion will be activated on this page 15 minutes before the event starts.

a??Registration can be made via Zoom here. There is no registration deadline and registration will still be possible after the event has started.

Schedule

Thu, 27 Aug, 14:00-14:10 (GMT +2): «WELCOME» by Virve Sutinen (Tanz im August) and Matthias von Hartz (Zürcher Theater Spektakel)

Thu, 27 Aug, 14:15-15:15 (GMT +2): «DISTANCE & INTIMACY» with Samara Hersch (theatre maker, Melbourne) and Faye Driscoll (choreographer, New York), Host: Kyoko Iwaki (performing arts researcher, Tokyo)

Thu, 27 Aug, 15:30-17:00 (GMT +2): «PERFORMANCE, PUBLICS, AND THE PANDEMIC» with Rucera Seethal (Artistic Director National Arts Festival, Makhanda), Kee Hong Low (Curator, Hong Kong International Black Box Festival, Hong Kong) and Sepehr Sharifzadeh (Co-founder Re-connect Online Performance Festival, Tehran), Host: Dagmar Walser (cultural journalist, Basel)

Fri, 28 Aug, 14:00-15:30 (GMT +2): «DISTANCE & IMAGINATION» with Lázaro Gabino Rodríguez (Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol, Mexico City), Isabelle Stoffel (theatre maker, Zürich), Torsten Michaelsen (LIGNA, Hamburg), Maryam Bagheri Nesami (dance artist and researcher, Auckland), Mamela Nyamza (choreographer, Cape Town), Host: Ogutu Muraya (writer and theatre maker, Nairobi)

Fri, 28 Aug, 16:00-17:30 (GMT +2): «CULTURAL POLICY AND FUNDING IN TIMES OF MULTIPLE CRISES» with Arundhati Ghosh (Executive Director, India Foundation for the Arts Bengaluru), Dea Vidović (Director, Kultura Nova Foundation, Zagreb), Heba Hage-Felder (Arab Fund for Art and Culture, Beirut - tbc), Host: Marie Le Sourd (Secretary General, On the Move, Brussels)

Sat, 29 Aug, 14:00-15:00 (GMT +2): «DISTANCE & ASSEMBLY» with Sibylle Peters (performing artist and researcher, Hamburg), Akira Takayama (theatre maker, Saitama), Host: Judith Knight (performing arts producer, London)

Sat, 29 Aug, 15:30-17:00 (GMT +2): «CHOREOGRAPHIES OF A SPLIT COUNTRY» with Alice Ripoll (choreographer, Rio de Janeiro), Calixto Neto (choreographer, Paris), Host: Nayse Lopez (journalist and director of the Panorama Festival, Rio of Janeiro)

Sat, 29 Aug, 17:30-18:00 (GMT +2): «WRAP-UP SESSION - REFLECTION AND FUTURE PROSPECTS» by Marta Keil (curator, Warsaw)

