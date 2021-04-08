Switzerland has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film! Below, BroadwayWorld rounds up the top performing arts schools in Switzerland. Check out the list below!

HES-SO University of Applies Sciences and Arts

As of the autumn of 2012, Manufacture (HETSR) - the University of Performing Arts of Western Switzerland - offers Master-level study in stage direction. The programme takes place within the Master Campus Theater in collaboration with the three other Swiss university-level theatre programmes, in Bern, Zurich and Versico. In this intercultural context, the programme is strongly oriented towards arts research, with an approach to the stage through all forms of writing.

The study programmes is geared to stage directors who are strongly interested research through the stage, culture and history of the theatre, within a context of creation.

American School in Switzerland

The TASIS Fine Arts program consists of two departments-Performing Arts and Visual Arts-and offers dynamic courses in drama, music theater, choir, instrumental ensemble, photography, drawing & painting, ceramics & sculpture, and architecture. The rich and varied curriculum encourages students to find their own voice no matter what the discipline, with more than 20 classes ranging from introductory courses in photography to IB and AP offerings in both the performing and visual arts.

We emphasize the arts as a way to strive for wisdom, and aspiring artists of any ilk come to TASIS to find their creative voice and nurture their talent. Works of art surround students on campus, and we provide ample opportunities for extracurricular artistic exhibitions, musical performances, and dramatic productions. Our Spring Arts Festival is an annual celebration of student artwork along with displays and performances by well-known artists and musicians outside the TASIS community. Biannual Academic Travel trips allow aspiring artists to hone their crafts in Europe's most beautiful and culturally rich cities.

