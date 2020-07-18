Theater St. Gallen Announces Upcoming Programme For 2020-21 - THE SOUND OF MUSIC, KING LEAR, AIDA, and More
Theater St. Gallen has announced its upcoming programme for 2020-21.
The lineup includes musicals such as The Sound of Music and Jesus Christ Superstar, Shakespeare's King Lear, operas such as Aida, and much more.
Learn more and purchase tickets at theatersg.ch/de/stuecke/2020-21.
The lineup is as follows:
Two Monsters
Childrens play by Gertrud Pigor (5+)
10 Sep
The Strangers
Acting by Ivna Žic
17 Oct
Zendijwa
Dance piece by Nadav Zelner
24th Oct
Giulio Cesare in Egitto
Opera by Georg Friedrich Händel
31 Oct
The Black Rider
Acting by William S. Burroughs, Tom Waits and Robert ...
14 Nov
The Jungle Book
Family play from Rüdiger Pape to Rudyard Kipling (5+)
20 Nov
Desert Flower
Musical by Uwe Fahrenkrog-Petersen and Gil Mehmert
5 Dec
The Ridiculous Darkness
12th Dec
The Sound of Music
Musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II
14 Jan
The Oresty
Tragedy free after Aeschylus
23 Jan
Aida
Opera by Giuseppe Verdi
20 Feb
Jesus Christ Superstar
Rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice
11 March
Grinding Point
Play by Maria Ursprung
20 March
Cinderella
Dance piece by Kinsun Chan and Sergei Prokofiev
16 Apr
King Lear
Acting based on William Shakespeare
23 Apr
Hot Spot East: Last chance in 2031
Acting by Brigitte Schmid-Gugler, St. Gallen team of authors
5 May
TraumAlpTraum
Two dance pieces by Dimo a??a??Kirilov Milev and Stephanie Lake
8th May
Florencia en el Amazonas
Opera by Daniel Catán
29 May
Raw
Choreography project with the Zurich University of the Arts
31 May
SANDGRAIN
A production by the theater dance school St.Gallen [5+]
25th Jun
Notre Dame
Opera by Franz Schmidt
30th Jun
Echo
Dance piece by Kinsun Chan