Theater St. Gallen Announces Upcoming Programme For 2020-21 - THE SOUND OF MUSIC, KING LEAR, AIDA, and More

Theater St. Gallen has announced its upcoming programme for 2020-21.

The lineup includes musicals such as The Sound of Music and Jesus Christ Superstar, Shakespeare's King Lear, operas such as Aida, and much more.

Learn more and purchase tickets at theatersg.ch/de/stuecke/2020-21.

The lineup is as follows:

Two Monsters

Childrens play by Gertrud Pigor (5+)

10 Sep

The Strangers

Acting by Ivna Žic

17 Oct

Zendijwa

Dance piece by Nadav Zelner

24th Oct

Giulio Cesare in Egitto

Opera by Georg Friedrich Händel

31 Oct

The Black Rider

Acting by William S. Burroughs, Tom Waits and Robert ...

14 Nov

The Jungle Book

Family play from Rüdiger Pape to Rudyard Kipling (5+)

20 Nov

Desert Flower

Musical by Uwe Fahrenkrog-Petersen and Gil Mehmert

5 Dec

The Ridiculous Darkness

12th Dec

The Sound of Music

Musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II

14 Jan

The Oresty

Tragedy free after Aeschylus

23 Jan

Aida

Opera by Giuseppe Verdi

20 Feb

Jesus Christ Superstar

Rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice

11 March

Grinding Point

Play by Maria Ursprung

20 March

Cinderella

Dance piece by Kinsun Chan and Sergei Prokofiev

16 Apr

King Lear

Acting based on William Shakespeare

23 Apr

Hot Spot East: Last chance in 2031

Acting by Brigitte Schmid-Gugler, St. Gallen team of authors

5 May

TraumAlpTraum

Two dance pieces by Dimo a??a??Kirilov Milev and Stephanie Lake

8th May

Florencia en el Amazonas

Opera by Daniel Catán

29 May

Raw

Choreography project with the Zurich University of the Arts

31 May

SANDGRAIN

A production by the theater dance school St.Gallen [5+]

25th Jun

Notre Dame

Opera by Franz Schmidt

30th Jun

Echo

Dance piece by Kinsun Chan

Related Articles Shows View More Switzerland Stories

More Hot Stories For You