The Theatre du Leman Welcomes the Russian Ballet Jewels

The event takes place Saturday 28 November 2020, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Do you want to attend an extraordinary show, with internationally renowned artists appreciated in the world both as choreographers and producers?

On Saturday 28 November 2020, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Théâtre du Léman welcomes the Russian Ballet Jewels to introduce the Swiss population to the celebrities of the ballet world.

There will be two new creations choreographed especially for the occasion: Hours by Simone Repele and Sasha Riva, and Confession by Nijinsky by Claudio Cangialosi. The nine-act program also includes The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Firebird, Closure, and more!

Among the artists, there will be Danil Simkin, principal dancer of the American Ballet Theater and the Staatsballett Berlin Awards, Anna Nikulina, star of the Bolshoi theater and artist of the Russian Federation, Yumi Aizawa, star of the GTG.

Watch a trailer below:

Shows View More Switzerland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You