THE TIME OF OUR SINGING Comes to Theater St.Gallen

Based on Richard Powers' novel of the same name, The Time of Our Singing interlockspersonal experiences with historical events whose themes show clear parallels with the recent history of the USA: Black Lives Matter, police brutality and rigged elections accompany the brothers Jonah and Joey Strom on their path through life. Against the background of racial segregation in post-war America, the opera tells of the life of a family with a black mother and a white father.

The parents bring up their children with a lot of love for music, which later harbors a reason for division for the children in their search for their own identity, but also for solidarity. The Belgian composer Kris Defoort incorporates quotations from the jazz and classical repertoire into his composition and expands the orchestra with a jazz ensemble.





Opera in three acts

Swiss premiere

World premiere: September 14, 2021, La Monnaie / De Munt, Brussels



Music by Kris Defoort

Libretto by Peter van Kraaij

Based on a novel by Richard Powers



In English with German surtitles



Co-production with La Monnaie / De Munt, Brussels