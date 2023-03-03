Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE TIME OF OUR SINGING Comes to Theater St.Gallen

Performances run March 19 - April 23.

Mar. 03, 2023  
THE TIME OF OUR SINGING Comes to Theater St.Gallen

Based on Richard Powers' novel of the same name, The Time of Our Singing interlockspersonal experiences with historical events whose themes show clear parallels with the recent history of the USA: Black Lives Matter, police brutality and rigged elections accompany the brothers Jonah and Joey Strom on their path through life. Against the background of racial segregation in post-war America, the opera tells of the life of a family with a black mother and a white father.

The parents bring up their children with a lot of love for music, which later harbors a reason for division for the children in their search for their own identity, but also for solidarity. The Belgian composer Kris Defoort incorporates quotations from the jazz and classical repertoire into his composition and expands the orchestra with a jazz ensemble. The theater of St.



Opera in three acts
Swiss premiere
World premiere: September 14, 2021, La Monnaie / De Munt, Brussels

Music by Kris Defoort
Libretto by Peter van Kraaij
Based on a novel by Richard Powers

In English with German surtitles

Co-production with La Monnaie / De Munt, Brussels




Theater St.Gallen Presents LOOT - LITERATURE AND THEATRE Photo
Theater St.Gallen Presents LOOT - LITERATURE AND THEATRE
More and more playwrights are also taking to the literary stage with their powerful, bold texts. A smooth transition between related disciplines is the focus of a new series: Literature Theater explores, is pilot.
AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen Photo
AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen
An Enemy of the People is now playing at Theater St. Gallen.  Performances run through 4 April.
LADY BESS is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen Photo
LADY BESS is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen
The young Princess Elizabeth 'Bess' Tudor, daughter of the legendary King Henry VIII and the notorious Anne Boleyn, grows up as an orphan in the care of her governess and her humanist tutor, while her half-sister as 'Bloody Mary' brutally rules over her subjects. Mary does everything she can to get rid of her hated little sister. But Bess, through integrity and with the help of her friends, manages to win the sympathy of the English people and finally ascends the throne as Elizabeth I.
JUPITER AND VENUS is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen Photo
JUPITER AND VENUS is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen
With the same team that developed Cinderella and The Banquet , Kinsun Chan is presenting a new creation on the UM!BAU stage. Jupiter and Venus focuses on two fascinating musical works that could not be more different.

More Hot Stories For You


Theater St.Gallen Presents LOOT - LITERATURE AND THEATRETheater St.Gallen Presents LOOT - LITERATURE AND THEATRE
February 27, 2023

More and more playwrights are also taking to the literary stage with their powerful, bold texts. A smooth transition between related disciplines is the focus of a new series: Literature Theater explores, is pilot.
AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is Now Playing at Theater St.GallenAN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen
February 15, 2023

An Enemy of the People is now playing at Theater St. Gallen.  Performances run through 4 April.
LADY BESS is Now Playing at Theater St.GallenLADY BESS is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen
February 3, 2023

The young Princess Elizabeth 'Bess' Tudor, daughter of the legendary King Henry VIII and the notorious Anne Boleyn, grows up as an orphan in the care of her governess and her humanist tutor, while her half-sister as 'Bloody Mary' brutally rules over her subjects. Mary does everything she can to get rid of her hated little sister. But Bess, through integrity and with the help of her friends, manages to win the sympathy of the English people and finally ascends the throne as Elizabeth I.
JUPITER AND VENUS is Now Playing at Theater St.GallenJUPITER AND VENUS is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen
January 31, 2023

With the same team that developed Cinderella and The Banquet , Kinsun Chan is presenting a new creation on the UM!BAU stage. Jupiter and Venus focuses on two fascinating musical works that could not be more different.
THE ALIENATED is Now Playing at Theater St.GallenTHE ALIENATED is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen
January 17, 2023

In the 2021/2022 season, the Zurich playwright and director Alexander Stutz was resident author at the Theater St.Gallen as part of Stück Labor, the support program for new Swiss drama, and during this time he began work on The Alienated. 
share