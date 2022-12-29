THE BAT is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen
Performances run through January 20, 2023.
Instead of serving his sentence for insulting a civil servant in prison, Gabriel von Eisenstein prefers to have fun incognito at Prince Orlofsky's ball. But the next morning comes the great disillusionment: The exotic ball flirt turns out to be his own wife and the new boyfriend is the prison warden. Embarrassed, Eisenstein has to realize that he is the victim of a vendetta by his friend Dr. Falke who blames Eisenstein for his walk of shame in a bat costume after a night of drinking. With subtle wit and intoxicating waltzes, polkas and gallops, Johann Strauss' successful operetta entertainingly addresses the lusts, confusion and (role) constraints of bourgeois society and their urge to break these chains.
The team led by director Guta Rau, which already enjoyed great success in St. Gallen with its humorous production of The Magic Flute , is now bringing Strauss' waltz-savvy social satire to the stage.
Operetta in three acts
Last in St.Gallen: 2011 / 2012
Premiere: April 5, 1874, Theater an der Wien
Music by Johann Strauss
Libretto by Carl Haffner and Richard Genée after Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halévy
In German
