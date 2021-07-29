THE BARBER OF SEVILLE Comes To Theater Basel 8/19

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE is a Young House production. The Junge Haus is the Basel theater for everyone who wants to take part. During this season it offers various play clubs for different age groups. Each club has a different focus: opera, drama or dance. For a year they meet weekly to rehearse and invent scenes. The resulting own piece will be performed on a stage at Theater Basel.

Barbie runs a hairdressing salon. Everything that has a reputation in Seville has her beard trimmed and curls burned. In doing so, she learns all the stories, loves and machinations of her clientele. Horrified, Barbie tries to remodel the role behavior of her customers. Because she finds Beaumarchais under the canon. Her salon is strictly light blue and pink. But then Ken bursts into the scene. He cannot be located in terms of gender, a binary system refuser, and messes up Barbie's world. Apparently normal conditions are twisted. The figures and hairstyles lose their hold.

Information on the game clubs, dates and getting to know the club leaders and current participants will be available at the new snow meeting on August 31, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. The meeting point is the ticket office. Then - later by arrangement - it is possible to join.

Management, registration and information

Martin Frank

Telephone: +41 (0) 61 295 14 76

E-Mail: junges-haus @ theater-basel.ch

Course fee

Play clubs for children: CHF 350 .- *

Play clubs for young people: CHF 600.- *

* including discounted tickets for all performances

