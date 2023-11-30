RIGOLETTO Comes to Theater Basel This Week

Performances will run through 21 January 2024.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

MARIE & PIERRE is Now Playing at Theater Basel Photo 1 MARIE & PIERRE is Now Playing at Theater Basel
Sadler's Wells Will Tour Acclaimed Production THE RITE OF SPRING / COMMON GROUND[S] Photo 2 Sadler's Wells Will Tour Acclaimed Production THE RITE OF SPRING / COMMON GROUND[S]

RIGOLETTO Comes to Theater Basel This Week

Rigoletto comes to Theater Basel beginning 30 November. Performances will run through 21 January 2024.

About the show

  • 2 hours 30 minutes with break
  • Age recommendation: 12+
  • In italiano
  • Mit deutschen Übertiteln / with English surtitles

An evil macho society reigns at the court of Mantua. The duke passes his boredom with countless amorous adventures and the humiliation of his subordinates. Rigoletto, the court jester, plays his cynical jokes. But when his daughter Gilda is targeted by the Duke, Rigoletto's world collapses. After 'Don Carlos', director Vincent Huguet and conductor Michele Spotti devote themselves to another masterpiece by Giuseppe Verdi. French star designer Pierre Yovanovitch creates the stage set.




Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Switzerland

1
MARIE & PIERRE is Now Playing at Theater Basel Photo
MARIE & PIERRE is Now Playing at Theater Basel

Marie & Pierre is now playing at Theater Basel. Performances run through 17 February. Learn more about the show here!

2
DAS LEBEN IST UNAUFHALTSAM Comes to Theater Basel This Week Photo
DAS LEBEN IST UNAUFHALTSAM Comes to Theater Basel This Week

Das Leben ist unaufhaltsam comes to Theater Basel this week. The performances run 16 November 2023 - 11 May 2024.

3
DER BARBIER VON SEVILLA Comes to Theatre Basel Photo
DER BARBIER VON SEVILLA Comes to Theatre Basel

​​​​​​Der Barbier von Sevilla comes to Theatre Basel. OperAvenir performs Rossini opera as puppet theatre.

4
PFERD FRISST HUT Comes to Theater Basel Photo
PFERD FRISST HUT Comes to Theater Basel

Pferd Frisst Hut comes to Theater Basel this week. Performances begin on November 4. Musical comedy based on Eugène Labiche's 'The Italian Straw Hat' in an adaptation by Sabrina Zwach, music by Herbert Grönemeyer.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Switzerland SHOWS
SIX in Switzerland SIX
Theater 11 Zurich (4/09-4/21)PHOTOS
Disney THE LION KING in Switzerland Disney THE LION KING
Theater 11 Zurich (11/23-3/10)PHOTOS
West Side Story in Switzerland West Side Story
Musical Theater Basel (1/30-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You