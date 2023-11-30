RIGOLETTO Comes to Theater Basel This Week

Rigoletto comes to Theater Basel beginning 30 November. Performances will run through 21 January 2024.

About the show

2 hours 30 minutes with break

Age recommendation: 12+

In italiano

Mit deutschen Übertiteln / with English surtitles

An evil macho society reigns at the court of Mantua. The duke passes his boredom with countless amorous adventures and the humiliation of his subordinates. Rigoletto, the court jester, plays his cynical jokes. But when his daughter Gilda is targeted by the Duke, Rigoletto's world collapses. After 'Don Carlos', director Vincent Huguet and conductor Michele Spotti devote themselves to another masterpiece by Giuseppe Verdi. French star designer Pierre Yovanovitch creates the stage set.