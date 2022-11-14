Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NOSTALGIA II Will Be Performed at Theater St. Gallen This Week

The concert is set for 18 and 24 November.

Nov. 14, 2022  
Nostalgia II is the 4th Tonhalle concert at Theater St. Gallen, featuring works by Valentin Silvestrov and Sergei Rachmaninoff. The concert is set for 18 and 24 November.

The program of the 4th Tonhalle concert with works by Valentin Silvestrov and Sergei Rachmaninoff - as usual put together well in advance - has become surprisingly topical in recent months. The composer Valentin Silvestrov, who recently fled Kyiv, also became known to a larger general public through his commitment to his home country.

The circumstances for this are sad, but from a musical point of view the growing popularity is immensely enriching, since in the eyes of Arvo Pärt Silvestrov is "the most interesting contemporary composer" of all. Silvestrov's 7th symphony is closely linked to the death of his wife and is shot through with "moments of melting beauty and longing" (Silvestrov).

Anna Fedorova, who this season will be performing her Rachmaninoff cycle with the St. Gallen and Modestas Pitrenas comes from Kyiv. In the last recording session in the Tonhalle, the Piano Concerto No. 3 is on the program, and of course we don't miss the opportunity to present this concerto to an audience and immerse ourselves in Rachmaninoff's nostalgic, late-Romantic world of sound.

Program

Sergei Rachmaninoff Youth Symphony in D minor
Valentin Silvestrov Symphony No. 7 (2003)
Sergei Rachmaninoff Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No. 3 in D minor Op. 30



