MOBY DICK Comes to Theatre Basel This Week

Performances run 20 October - 7 June 2024.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

Moby Dick comes to Theatre Basel beginning this week. Performances run 20 October - 7 June 2024.

Captain Ahab obsessively pursues the urge to take revenge on the giant white sperm whale that has torn off his leg. The first person to sight Moby Dick receives a gold coin. The men who earn their living whaling fall under the spell of the charismatic shipmaster and become more and more part of Ahab's mania for revenge.

The production was originally shown in Hamburg from 2013 with a cast of eight. The co-acting directors Antú Romero Nunes and Jörg Pohl restaged what was for them a groundbreaking collaboration under pandemic conditions into a solo.




