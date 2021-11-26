Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LES PÊCHEURS DE PERLES Will Be Performed at Grand Theatre Geneve Next Month

pixeltracker

Performances run December 10-26, 2021.

Nov. 26, 2021  
LES PÊCHEURS DE PERLES Will Be Performed at Grand Theatre Geneve Next Month

During the second half of the 19th century, exoticism was all the rage on the opera stage. In 1863, 25-year-old Georges Bizet was commissioned to write a work that was set in Sri Lanka and filled with pagan rituals and attractive 'natives' - all European singers in brownface - expressing the bombastic emotions of a romantic melodrama. The Pearl Fishers presents a fairly typical operatic love triangle: Nadir (the tenor) loves Leïla (the soprano) and Zurga (the baritone) is his friend and unsuspecting rival.

All these unidimensional racialised characters still manage to derive great emotional relevance from Bizet's music. Which is why the young Dutch director Lotte de Beer thinks the work is worth another dive in search of its iridescent treasures. She finds them in the current craze for reality shows in an exotic location, because the implausible twists and turns in the story of Leila, Nadir and Zurga are just as believable as the pre-programmed twists and turns of a I'm a Celebrity... or Love Island.

You can book dinner on the performance day with this link.

Performances run December 10-26, 2021.

Learn more at https://billetterie.gtg.ch/selection/event/date?productId=10228364029798&amp;gtmStepTracking=true.


Related Articles View More Switzerland Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos: Lauren Marcus and More Star In New SONGS FROM YOUR FAVORITE MOVIES At Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Tavern On The Green Hosts Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony On November 30th
  • Singular Talents Isabel Leonard And Myra Huang Join Manhattan Schoolof Music's Faculty
  • 92Y Presenting Randall Goosby, Violin, and Zhu Wang, Piano Playing Mozart, Franck, And Price