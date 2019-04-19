INTO THE WOODS Comes to Geneva with Gaos this May

Apr. 19, 2019  

INTO THE WOODS Comes to Geneva with Gaos this May

Gaos brings Into The Woods to Geneva to Switzerland. The musical has an opening night set for 3 May, 2019, with a closing night currently set for 12 May, 2019 at Theatre De Marens.

In Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's imaginative, darkly comical remix of beloved fairy tales, a baker and his wife set out to reverse a witch's curse in hopes of having a child of their own. The couple's quest takes them into the woods, where they encounter Little Red Ridinghood, Jack and his beanstalk, a cautious Cinderella, a sequestered Rapunzel and a couple of lovelorn princes. Sondheim's lush Tony-winning score and James Lapine's Tony-winning book conjure a world where "giants can be good and witches can be right."

tickets can be purchased now at: https://www.theatreinenglish.ch/TIE2019/

For more information on Gaos check out: http://www.gaos.ch/

Photo Credit: Gaos



