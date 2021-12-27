Grand Theatre Geneve Offers Babysitting Service

This season, the Grand Theatre Geneve is launching its baby-sitting action!

Would you like to take an artistic break for an evening? The Grand Théâtre will take care of everything!

With the purchase of your ticket, babysitting is free.

By selecting this service with your ticket, the Grand Théâtre ticket office will contact you to send you the conditions of the offer in partnership with the Geneva Red Cross and put you in touch with the registered babysitters.

Learn more at https://billetterie.gtg.ch/selection/service?productId=10228416875218.