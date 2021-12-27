Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Grand Theatre Geneve Offers Babysitting Service

With the purchase of your ticket, babysitting is free.

Dec. 27, 2021  
This season, the Grand Theatre Geneve is launching its baby-sitting action!

Would you like to take an artistic break for an evening? The Grand Théâtre will take care of everything!

By selecting this service with your ticket, the Grand Théâtre ticket office will contact you to send you the conditions of the offer in partnership with the Geneva Red Cross and put you in touch with the registered babysitters.

Learn more at https://billetterie.gtg.ch/selection/service?productId=10228416875218.


