Gianandrea Noseda Extends Contract in Zurich Through 2028

The Zurich Opera House announced the extension of Gianandrea Noseda's contract as General Music Director through the 2027 - 28 season. Noseda began his tenure as General Music Director of the Zurich Opera House in September 2021.



Statement from the Zurich Opera House:



The Opernhaus Zürich AG has extended Gianandrea Noseda's contract for an additional three years at the request of Matthias Schulz, who is set to take over as Intendant and Artistic Director with the 2025/26 season. Noseda's contract will now be extended until the 2027/28 season, and he will join Matthias Schulz' artistic team with the start of the 2025/26 season.



Gianandrea Noseda assumed the role of General Music Director at the Opernhaus Zürich with the commencement of the 2021/22 season. He celebrated a brilliant start at the helm of the Philharmonia Zürich with Verdi's «Il trovatore» and thrilled audiences, critics, and musical colleagues alike with his interpretations of Richard Wagner's «Rheingold» and «Walküre».



Alongside his work at the Opernhaus Zürich, Noseda is Music Director of the National Symphony Orchestra (Washington, D. C.) and Principal Guest Conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra. In 2019, he became the founding Music Director of the Tsinandali Festival and Pan-Caucasian Youth Orchestra in Tsinandali, Georgia.



He has regular guest engagements with the world's most important orchestras, as well as with major opera houses and festivals. Noseda holds the honor of Commendatore al Merito della Repubblica Italiana. He was named Musical America's Conductor of the Year in 2015, an accolade he also won at the 2016 International Opera Awards.



Matthias Schulz, Intendant and Artistic Director of the Opernhaus Zürich starting in 2025/26:



"Gianandrea Noseda is one of the most distinguished conductors of our time, equally at home at the opera as he is in concert. He has succeeded in leaving a formative artistic impression within the space of just a few months of his first term as Music Director of the Opernhaus Zürich. He enjoys a high level of acceptance and recognition with Opernhaus staff, audiences, and the media. His winning personality and high level of professionalism have enabled him to establish a close relationship with all artistic ensembles. I am very much looking forward to continuing this successful work and to developing new programming with him."



Gianandrea Noseda, General Music Director Opernhaus Zürich:



"Since the beginning of my tenure as General Music Director in 2021 my impression of the Zurich Opera House as one of the world's greatest opera houses has only grown. The artists of the Zurich Opera House - from the Philharmonia Zurich to the chorus, the singers to the ballet dancers, and many others - form one of the elite opera houses in the world. I love the way this opera house functions: the seriousness and quality with which work is performed, as well as its openness and productivity.



I am very excited about extending my relationship with the Zurich Opera House for another three seasons in 2025 in partnership with Matthias Schulz. It will give us all an opportunity to deepen and expand what has already been achieved. I am also looking forward to continuing to lead the incredibly versatile Philharmonia Zurich both in the orchestra pit and on the concert stage."