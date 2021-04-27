DA VINCI EXPERIENCE is Presented at Via Campo Marzio Through 30 May
Learn about Da Vinci through images, videos, VR, and more!
Da Vinci Experience, the new interactive multimedia exhibition conceived to tell the story of Leonardo's genius. Da Vinci Experience is a complete exhibition that exalts his genius and recounts his engineering, anatomical and artistic insights.
A sensory journey through 360 and three rooms:
-Inventions room - Examine and interact with ten machines designed by Leonardo Da Vinci and reproduced in full scale.
-Immersive room - Series of high definition images and videos are projected on screens up to 6 meters high, to offer the viewer the best artistic works and scientific inventions of Leonardo Da Vinci in a cinematic experience, all accompanied by a vibrant soundtrack.
-VR Experience - Eight stations for the 3D virtual reality experience with the innovative Oculus.
The exhibition takes place in compliance with all anti-Covid 19 regulations. Tickets can be purchased directly on site during the opening hours of the exhibition or in advance sale.
Available upon reservation: guided tours, corporate and private events by writing an email to info@davinciexperience.ch or by calling.
Admission (from 16 years): CHF 20.-
Reduced students/AVS/AI/groups*: CHF 16.-
Reduced children (from 6 to 15 years): CHF 10.-
Family package (2 adults + 2 children): CHF 55.-
*from 10 persons, only by reservation
Free admission for up to 5 years!
Schedules, prices and discounts for schools and educational institutions: www.davinciexperience.ch. .