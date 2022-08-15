Baiba Skride Brings PRELUDE to Theater St.Gallen Next Month

She plays with world-class orchestras and is one of our long-awaited soloists: In the first Tonhalle concert of the season, the Latvian violinist Baiba Skride interprets the light-flooded violin concerto by Jean Sibelius, one of the great, immensely popular solo concertos for violin.

While it bears witness to its Finnish creator's search for peace and solitude, Sergei Prokofiev's Fifth Symphony, which the St.Gallen Symphony Orchestra performs under the direction of chief conductor Modestas Pitrenas in the second part of the concert, strikes a completely different, impressive note.

Despite its power, the symphony is one of the most accessible and best-known symphonies by the Russian composer. It was first performed in January 1945 in Moscow and thus at a crucial time in world politics.



Jean Sibelius Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D minor, Op. 47

Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat major, Op. 100