Anna Orlik and Constantin Macherel Will Perform at Eglise catholique romaine du SacrÃ©-CÅ“ur This Weekend

Young virtuoses, Polish violinist Anna Orlik and Swiss cellist Constantin Macherel, will perform a repertoire of Ravel, Dvorak, Saint-Saens and Paganini on 30 May at Ã‰glise catholique romaine du SacrÃ©-CÅ“ur, Chemin de Beau- Rivage 3.

Both string players are the laureates of the international music competitions, and have performed as soloists with the different orchestras or as chamber musicians not only in Switzerland (the Gstaad Menuhin Festival, Victoria Hall, Crans Montana Classics, Menuhin Forum Bern, Le Rosey Concert Hall), but also in the Europe, both Americas, Asia and Africa. Anna Orlik is graduate of the prestigious Royal Academy of Music in London and Menuhin Music Academy in Switzerland, and have studied with the worldwide acclaimed musician- Maxim Vengerov. Anna has collaborated in concerts with him and the other renowned artists: Cecilia Bartoli, Gary Hoffman, Baiba Skride, Marios Papadopoulos, also jazz- Avishai Cohen Trio and pop- Germaine Jackson.

Gratified in 2019 with 5 diapasons and praised by international critics, Constantin Macherel's first CD (published by Claves records) as soloist with the London Mozart Players is sought after by the biggest European radios such as France Musique, RAI Classica, the RTS/SRF, the Finnish national radio as well as the Bayerische Rundfunk.

Reservations can be made by emailing classicalmusicbooking@gmail.com.