Andrea Chénier Comes to Theater St.Gallen This Month

A “fantastic” program in the truest sense of the word marks the end of our Tonhalle concerts this season. In 1897 Richard Strauss created a musical monument to the tragi-comic story about Don Quixote and his peasant squire Sancho Panza. The solo cello is allowed to mime the “knight of the sad figure” with virtuosity, for which Johannes Moser returns to the St.Gallen Symphony Orchestra.