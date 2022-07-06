Allegory of Desire comes to Theater St. Gallen this week.

Thus begins one of the most mysterious collections of love songs: the Song of Solomon from the Old Testament. The poems, some of which have erotic descriptions, have fascinated both Western and Eastern artists over the centuries, from Hildegard von Bingen to Machaut, Palestrina, Monteverdi, Schütz and Bach to contemporary composers. It is considered primarily as an allegory for the love of God and for the love of God.

The Belgian ensemble Zefiro Torna, the Vocalconsort Berlin and the Tunisian singer Ghalia Benali present Allegories of Desire in their extraordinary programSettings of the Song of Songs from several centuries in the center. Music from the Middle Ages, Renaissance and Baroque meets Arabic songs and poems: a fascinating musical dialogue between the Occident and the Orient.

The performance is on 7 July.