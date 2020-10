Video Tralier for CAMERA THE MUSICAL OF INGRID BERGMAN

Watch the new trailer for CAMERA THE MUSICAL OF Ingrid Bergman.

The musical of the Italian years in the life of Academy award winning actress Ingrid Bergman.

Music and lyrics by Jan-Erik Sääf and script by Staffan Aspegren.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDcZhOpHMCU

