TOCCA TALKS - SPECIAL EPISODE CHRISTINE TALKS Premieres on YouTube

In this special edition of TOCCA Talks, Viktoria Tocca, who played Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera in Copenhagen, Denmark, has invited three other amazing singers who have all portrayed this iconic musical theatre soprano in different productions around the world! Harriet Jones played Christine in the West End in London for several years. Emmi Christensson played Christine in the West End as well as in Stockholm, Sweden. Mercedesz Csampai played Christine in Moscow, Russia. In this episode they answer loads of questions sent in by fans on social media and there might even be a surprise visit from Raoul!

