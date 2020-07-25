STOCKHOLM PRIDE 2020 - Melanie C DJ set the 1st of August
Stockholm Pride 2020
This year Pride will be different from other years. However some parts will still be possible to take part in in persons like some seminars and guided tours where it will be possible to keep physical distance.
The Pride Parade will be digital no Saturday the 1st of August.
There will be no concerts with audience, but they will be streamed.
Friday the 31th of July it's the opening cermony at 19,30 CET and at 20 CET it's time for the Schlagerconcert with artist like Magnus Carlsson, Linda Bengtzing, Saraha, Mariette, Babsan and Lina Hedlund. An evening full of all their hits and popular songs. At 22 CET it's time for Disco!
Saturday the 1st of July at 20 CET is't the big gala with artist such as MIQ
Melanie Wehbe, Melt - Cabaret X, Mandy Rich, SYLVE and Alex Falk. Followed by a DJ-set at 22 CET with Melanie C from Spice Girls, directly from her home.
https://program.stockholmpride.org/en/events/116/dj-set-melanie-c
The full program can be found here:
https://program.stockholmpride.org/en
