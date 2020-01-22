SOUND OF MUSICALS at China Theatern

Sound of Musicals - LIVE in Concert & Conversation with Brandon Victor Dixon & Sarah Dawn Finer

Sound of Musicals - Live in Concert & Conversation - is an innovative evening in two acts where the audience at the China Theater, get an opportunity to experience a sense of New York and one of Broadway's elite artists, in a new and personal way, by getting to hear the actor sing live, and hear conversations and stories about the various roles and songs.

Sound of Musicals" is a brand new and unique concert arrangement, inspired by equal parts of musical nights at 54 Below in NYC, James Lipton Actors Studio, Kennedy Center in Washington, and the best and most of Sarah's own passion and knowledge for the musical, crafts and creativity.

A concert with music and conversations from, among others, the performances in which Brandon starred on Broadway and on American television, such as "Hamilton", "Jesus Christ Superstar - Live (for which he was also Emmy nominated)", "Clean" , "Motown", "The Lion King", "Ray Charles", "The Color Purple", and more.

The music, which is being offered this evening, is a broad repertoire from soul, pop, gospel, to hip hop, rock, cabaret and film musicals, and will mainly be performed by Brandon in solo songs from the roles he played but also in duets and vocals from musical roles. with Sarah, together with a band led by Joakim Hallin, and some of Sweden's absolute best musicians and singers, and musical artist Rennie Mirro as Swedish guest artist.

All in all, this "Sound of Musicals" becomes a concert and deep dive into the magic of Musical on Broadway with an invited Broadway star who really has the whole package, and is something that Sarah longed to show off in Sweden.

Don't miss this "Once in a Lifetime" experience -

"SOUND OF MUSICALS" with Brandon Victor Dixon & Sarah Dawn Finer

LIVE at Chinateatern on April 29, 2020 at. 19:30

Tickets will be released at SHOWTIC.se on January 24, 2020 at 10am.

https://showtic.se/forestallningar/sound-of-musicals/





