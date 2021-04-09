SONGBIRDS - CONCERT WITH VIKTORIA TOCCA Streaming Concert 10th of April at 8 pm CET

Viktoria Tocca has been said by American media to have one of the most beautiful voices of her generation. She has played some of the biggest roles in musical theatre, such as Christine in Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece The Phantom of the Opera, Francesca in The Bridges of Madison County, the title role in Evita and Sissi in the world premiere of the German musical Ludwig II.

As a solo artist she has won numerous international awards, such as Best Classical at the 2011 Hollywood Music in Media Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2012 Indie Music Awards, Best selling classical artist 2016 by Ifpi Hong Kong and Vocal Album of the Year" at the One World Music Awards in Great Britain to mention just a few.

In this, her only streamed concert during the pandemic, Viktoria will perform songs such as her award winning Dark Waltz, as well as songs from musicals such as The Greatest Showman, Kristina från Duvemåla, Beauty and the Beast and Cats. Accompanied by pianist Carina E. Nilsson and with guest star Martin Redhe Nord you'll be taken on a beautiful musical journey!

The concert will be available afterwards as well. Tickets are 89 SEK which translates to about 7,50 GBP, 10 USD or 8,50 EURO.

https://play.staylive.se/toccaentertainment/l/43948