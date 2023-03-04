Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: MASTER OF DANCE at Dansens Hus, Elverket

Review: MASTER OF DANCE at Dansens Hus, Elverket

Fredrik Benke Rydmans perfroms a master class in dance.

Mar. 04, 2023  
Review: MASTER OF DANCE at Dansens Hus, Elverket

Fredrik Benke Rydman has an amazing dance and choreography career that started with the dance company Bounce. After that there is a long list of productions he has personally participated in, choreographed or directed during the 25+ years that he has been one of the greatest in dance. Now it's time for his own master class where the audience gets the role of a dancer at an audition. The performance is built up with all the steps from the audition to the premiere, where the audience can actively participate with ideas that Fredrik then builds the choreography on. Each performance is therefore partially improvised and completely unique. When you get that insight, it's a great feeling, we're helping to create something here and now. This is what live is all about.

Fredrik follows a common thread when he shares various experiences from his dance life when he builds a performance. It is self-published, humorous, interesting and touching, but occasionally there is a slight drop in tempo in the dialogue. But the drop in tempo quickly fades away when it is interrupted by one of the many dance numbers where Fredrik really is the Master of Dance. Some dance numbers are choreographed beforehand while others emerge in the moment where you see that Fredrik breathes and lives dance. There is no dance style he does not master, which he shows when he gives a cavalcade of all the different dance styles he has danced in a few minutes.

A free culture is important and it is also captured here when Fredrik does a thought experiment if he was allowed to be the choreographer and gave Hitler another signature move. Dance is a form of expression that can unite and spread joy.

This is a show like no other and it's really cool. Incomparably good dancing and choreography with lighting that enhances the expressions. A whole that leaves an imprint on dance history. If you like dance performances, you shouldn't miss this one!




MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL at China Teatern Photo
MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL at China Teatern
The China Theatre will be transformed into Moulin Rouge the 14th of September!
Review: KATAKOMBE - I JUST WANT TO LIVE at Kilen Stadsteatern Photo
Review: KATAKOMBE - I JUST WANT TO LIVE at Kilen Stadsteatern
A one hour play which will stay with you for a long time. Basad on real life persons life during world war II
Review: MLIMAS TALE at Playhouse Teater Photo
Review: MLIMAS TALE at Playhouse Teater
Lynn Nottage the two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, has never been performed in Sweden until now when the Playhouse stages Mlima's story. Mlima is one of the last large elephants in Kenya and the play opens with his death struggle after being injured by poachers who don't even want to waste another shot to alleviate the suffering. The only thing they are after is Mlima's amazing and valuable tusks. Then follows the cynical ivory trade that spans countries and continents. Mlima's spirit follows the grazers and marks anyone who comes into contact with them.
HOUSE OF ANGELS at Oscarsteatern Photo
HOUSE OF ANGELS at Oscarsteatern
The acclaimed film classic becomes a musical with Tommy Körberg in one of the leading roles!

From This Author - Annette Stolt

Annette Stolt is from Stockholm Sweden and works as a CFO at an organization to distribute remuneration for copyrights to screenwriters, singers, musicians, composers, actors, writers, directors an... (read more about this author)


MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL at China TeaternMOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL at China Teatern
March 1, 2023

The China Theatre will be transformed into Moulin Rouge the 14th of September!
Review: KATAKOMBE - I JUST WANT TO LIVE at Kilen StadsteaternReview: KATAKOMBE - I JUST WANT TO LIVE at Kilen Stadsteatern
February 24, 2023

A one hour play which will stay with you for a long time. Basad on real life persons life during world war II
Review: MLIMAS TALE at Playhouse TeaterReview: MLIMAS TALE at Playhouse Teater
February 23, 2023

Lynn Nottage the two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, has never been performed in Sweden until now when the Playhouse stages Mlima's story. Mlima is one of the last large elephants in Kenya and the play opens with his death struggle after being injured by poachers who don't even want to waste another shot to alleviate the suffering. The only thing they are after is Mlima's amazing and valuable tusks. Then follows the cynical ivory trade that spans countries and continents. Mlima's spirit follows the grazers and marks anyone who comes into contact with them.
HOUSE OF ANGELS at OscarsteaternHOUSE OF ANGELS at Oscarsteatern
February 21, 2023

The acclaimed film classic becomes a musical with Tommy Körberg in one of the leading roles!
Review: THE WIZARD FROM OZ at IntimanReview: THE WIZARD FROM OZ at Intiman
February 21, 2023

Read BroadwayWorld's review for THE WIZARD FROM OZ at Intiman.
share