Review: COME FROM AWAY at MalmöOpera

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At the very first notes in the first melody Ifeel a little teary-eyed, because if you've seen Come From Away before, you know what a fantastic emotional journey you're embarking on when taken your seat in the auditorium.

Come From Away is about the human miracle that happened on September 11, 2001 in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. Gander's airport was once an international stopover airport for transatlantic flights. But then came the jumbo jet that could fly the entire way without landing to refuel. After that, only a few planes landed a day. Until September 11, 2001 and the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. The airspace over the United States was closed and 38 of the planes that were already in the air were redirected to Gander. Suddenly, 7,000 people, the "airplane people", arrive in the town of 10,000 inhabitants. Without hesitation, the whole town goes out of its way to help. They arrange food, sleeping places, clothing and everything else needed to take care of the plane people who at first have no idea what has happened. People with very different backgrounds, religions and ages who react in different ways. Fear and worry for themselves and for family and friends. Someone has a son who is a firefighter who she can't get a hold of. Friendships begin to form between them and the people of Gander. Out of the terrible, something beautiful emerges.

All the characters are based on real people and all of them touch in different ways. There are so many different characters that everyone in the ensemble plays multiple roles. It is so fantastic to see that with small means like a pair of glasses, a scarf or something else they change character and you immediately agree with who they are playing. It is a well-played ensemble that consists of skilled musical artists such as Gunilla Backman, Åsa Fång, Jenny Holmgren, Hani Arrabi, Sharon Dyall and others. This is truly a musical where everyone's roles are equally important. Then you can be touched more by how some are affected more by the attack than others but without any evaluation. It is just as emotional to hear Hannah's despair when she can't get hold of her son as the unfair treatment Ali is subjected to just because he is Muslim. You are happy with Beverly's story about how she had to fight to become the first female pilot but one day she was and then the one who trained new pilots. The love that arises.

What leaves the strongest impression is the great humanity that permeates the entire musical. That we stand up for each other when needed. The kindness, hope and joy. The music lifts and reinforces that feeling.

The only thing that is slightly negative is that Malmö Opera has chosen to play it in two acts. It is actually a one-act musical. A little pace and feeling is lost in the intermission, although it quickly comes back.

Overall, it's still incredibly good! It's not just me who thinks so, but you can tell that the audience has absorbed the story. It's rare that the majority of the audience stands and happily claps in time to the happy Irish tunes that the orchestra plays after the curtain call - but here they do and it reinforces the feeling of happiness you have when you leave Malmö Opera with tears of joy in your eyes.

Come From Away runs until June 7th - do not miss the opportunity to see this wonderful, emotional feelgood musical!

Tickets can be purchased here:

Reader Reviews

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