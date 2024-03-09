Previews: HAZEL, AN EXTRAVAGANT, MUSICAL at Ö2 Scenkonst Södermalm

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There is a whale that swims alone and sends signals at 52 hertz, a level that no other whale can hear. For many years this whale has been swimming for itself. This inspired Henrik Langemyr when he was at the Academy of Music to write the song An Extravagant Dispute about a fight between Hazel and Henry which was then developed with more songs for the musical Hazel, An Extravagant Musical.

The musical is about the young, egocentric, extravagant and impulsive songwriter Henry who gets a great chance to go to a songwriting camp. He takes the chance but leaves his girlfriend Hazel, a sensible, smart and down-to-earth bookworm, at home and she can't understand how he can leave and only drop her a note about it. Hazel is at her final exams of her studies and prefers a quite everyday life. A couple who love each other but fail to communicate with each other and are at different places in life. Can their relationship survive when they want to live their dreams?

Hazel has so far not been put on stage, but the music is on Spotify and a video recording is on YouTube . However, it is a more stripped-down version because now that it is staged by West End Stockholm, they have expanded with an ensemble that adds more background characters but above all dance that enhances the plot and it becomes a more complete musical.

In less than a month, on April 5, Hazel will have its world premiere and it will be fully rehearsed in Kulturama's premises in Hallonbergen, and I got to come and watch a rehearsal of Act 1. Here I am met by a young ensemble full of energy and enthusiasm for being able to be with and create their roles. Frida Jokinen (Hazel) and Teodor Wennö (Henry) tell us how exciting it is to be able to create their roles from scratch. Something that choreographer Carin Juborg also agrees with. She has previously, among other things, done the choreography for Rent, but there are already expectations about how certain songs should be done. With Hazel, she has had to create from the ground up how the dance and the movements should enhance the emotions and the action, an exciting and fun challenge. A teamwork where everyone gets to participate and contribute and create.

For Frida, Hazel is a girl who stands for Girlpower, a girl who, after a while, dares to take the step from security to follow her dreams. Henry can be perceived as selfish, says Teodor, but he is also following his dream, so it is from whose perspective you see it. Hazel and Henry not quite in sync with each other. Both say that they believe that many who come and see the musical can relate to being in the wrong place rather than the right person, or meeting the right person but at the wrong time. And daring to bet on your dreams can affect different relationships and you don't know how until you make the choice.

What happens with Henry and Hazel, I don't know because I've only seen the first act. But what I got to see really enticed me to see the complete musical. Henrik Langemyr's music is captivating in a happy and positive way. A mix of ballads and upbeat songs. The ensemble has a wonderful energy that reaches out to the audience. A new song had recently been added and things are put into places, but there is a good flow between the scenes and the songs already at this early stage. This seems lika a feelgood musical.

I'm really looking forward to seeing the finished production of Hazel, An Extravagant Musical. I do appreciate it will be peformed in English.

Seize the opportunity and see a completely newly written musical. Hazel is played 5 – 13 April and tickets are now on sale at : https://nortic.se/ticket/event/52978

Cast and creative team