Previews: 2:22 A GHOST STORY At Rival/Intiman

Dress rehearsal the 13th of September.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Review: ÄNGLAGÅRD / HOUSE OF ANGELS at Oscarsteatern, Stockholm, Sweden Photo 1 Review: ÄNGLAGÅRD / HOUSE OF ANGELS at Oscarsteatern, Stockholm, Sweden
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards Photo 2 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Previews: 2:22 A GHOST STORY At Rival/Intiman
Previews: 2:22 A GHOST STORY At Rival/Intiman

Danny Robbins' play 2:22 A Ghost Story premiered at the Noël Coward Theater in 2021 and has since been played in several rounds on the West End. Just as the title says, something haunts 2:22 in the new house that Jenny (Rakel Wärmländer) and Sam (Adam Pålsson) have moved into with their baby.

Every night at 2:22, Jenny hears something but Sam, who always refers to science. firmly asserts that ghosts do not exist. When their old friend Laura (Johanna Nordström) and her new partner Benny (Johannes Kunke) come to dinner, the main topic of conversation of the evening becomes supernatural phenomena and can the dead walk again. Conviction and doubt are pitted against each other. The only way to get an answer is to wait for 2:22...

Well-acted play where the tension builds the more the characters are fleshed out and their relationships and long friendships are challenged. A fate-filled nerve rests over the salon and the experience is more of a psychological thriller than horror. Of course, you wince the first time you hear the screaming foxes outside the house, but then the effect fades when it is repeated a couple of times too much. The feeling that something threatens the family is constantly present. Inexplicable things happen and are hinted at which gives a certain discomfort. It's a play where you are on your toes all the time as you do not want to miss a clue to what's going on. 

The actorst is completing and balancing each other well. It's a story that captivates more than it scares, which would benefit from being tightened to something to maintain the tension right through. There will be a small uphill before the end comes, but then, on the other hand, it picks up speed and a lot happens in a very short time.

So if you're wondering if ghosts exist, here's your chance to find out.

2:22 A Ghost Story plays at Rival/Intiman September 14 to December 16.

Photo Credit : Peter Knutson




RELATED STORIES - Sweden

1
Review: ÄNGLAGÅRD / HOUSE OF ANGELS at Oscarsteatern, Stockholm, Sweden Photo
Review: ÄNGLAGÅRD / HOUSE OF ANGELS at Oscarsteatern, Stockholm, Sweden

The wold premier of the musical Änglagård/House of Angels was a great success - fanatasic music by Fredrik Kempe, perfect cast.

2
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

3
WICKED Opens in September at Göteborgsoperan Photo
WICKED Opens in September at Göteborgsoperan

Swedish premiere of the largest production ever of Wicked - the hit musical that took the world by storm.

4
WAITRESS to Play Östgötateatern This Autumn Photo
WAITRESS to Play Östgötateatern This Autumn

The Broadway musical opens in Sweden for the first time at Östgötateatern in Norrköping

From This Author - Annette Stolt

Annette Stolt is from Stockholm Sweden and works as a CFO at an organization to distribute remuneration for copyrights to screenwriters, singers, musicians, composers, actors, writers, directors and p... (read more about this author)

Review: ÄNGLAGÅRD / HOUSE OF ANGELS at Oscarsteatern, Stockholm, SwedenReview: ÄNGLAGÅRD / HOUSE OF ANGELS at Oscarsteatern, Stockholm, Sweden
WICKED Opens in September at GöteborgsoperanWICKED Opens in September at Göteborgsoperan
Review: MY BRILLIANT FRIEND/MIN FANTASTISKA VÄNINNA at StadsteaternReview: MY BRILLIANT FRIEND/MIN FANTASTISKA VÄNINNA at Stadsteatern
WAITRESS to Play Östgötateatern This AutumnWAITRESS to Play Östgötateatern This Autumn

Videos

Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
View all Videos

Sweden SHOWS

Recommended For You