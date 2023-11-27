JOYRIDE THE MUSICAL at MalmöOpera

World premier the 6th of September for Joyride the musical based on the music from Roxette
POPULAR
Joyride the Musical – title, lead roles and team! C’mon join the joyride!
The much anticipated Roxette musical, inspired by the pop duo’s music and with a plot taken from the Jane Fallon book Got you back, now has a name - Joyride the Musical. It will be directed by Guy Unsworth and the world premiere will take place at Malmö Opera Sept 6 2024. C’mon join the joyride! Tickets available now.
An unforgettable rollercoaster ride filled with joy, humour, uptempo songs and power ballads - Joyride the Musical is a new feelgood musical featuring music by the legendary pop duo Roxette and a story based on the English bestselling author Jane Fallon's book Got You Back.
Fashion designer Stephanie lives in London with her husband Joe. What she doesn't know is that when Joe commutes weekly to his job as a veterinarian in Lincolnshire, he has a girlfriend, Katie. When the two women finally discover each other's existence and meet, they decide to give Joe what he deserves...
The key roles of Stephanie, Katie and Joe are played by Eurovision Song Contest participant Jessica Marberger, West End musical artist Marsha Songcome and Alexander Lycke, international musical actor and frequent leading man at the Stockholm City Theatre.
The direction and adaptation for the stage of Klas Abrahamsson's original script are made by English director Guy Unsworth, who recently directed Miss Saigon in Oslo.
"It's a new way to experience the music. I think it will be a perfect evening for those who love musicals but also for those who love Roxette," says Guy Unsworth.
"It's a real 'joyride' through the complexity of life and love," Guy continues.
Roxette's Per Gessle has been involved in the project from the start.
”My immediate feeling is that Roxette’s music is perfect for a musical, a rich bunch of songs with lots of familiar melodies. The mix of our legacy and Jane Fallon’s brilliant story feels like a match made in heaven. I look forward to this exciting project.”
Read more: www.malmoopera.se/forestallningar/joyride-the-musical-en
Joyride the Musical, musical in two acts. World premiere Sept 6, 2024 at Malmö Opera’s Main stage. Plays through Dec 29, 2024. Performed in Swedish with English lyrics. Swedish and English surtitles. Duration 3 h incl interval.
MUSIC & LYRICS Per Gessle
BOOK Klas Abrahamsson
Based on the novel Got your back by Jane Fallon
DIRECTED & ADAPTED by Guy Unsworth
MUSICAL SUPERVISOR Joakim Hallin
CONDUCTOR Joakim Hallin
SET DESIGN David Woodhead
COSTUME & MASK DESIGN Torbjörn Bergström
COREOGRAPHY Miles Hoare
LIGHTING DESIGN Ulrik Gad
SOUND DESIGN Avgoustos Psillas
VIDEO DESIGN George Reeve
MUSICAL ARRANGEMENTS Joakim Hallin, Clarence Öfwerman, Christoffer Lundquist
CAST
KATIE Marsha Songcome (US Kerstin Hilldén)
STEPHANIE Jessica Marberger (US Caroline Gustafsson)
JOE Alexander Lycke (US Patrik Martinsson)
NATASHA Sara Lehmann (US Sienna Sebek)
GARY Oscar Pierrou Lindén (US Rasmus Mononen)
MEREDITH Sanna Martin (US Emilie Larsson)
ENSEMBLE
Marcus Elander
Kerstin Hilldén
Michael Jansson
Caroline Gustafsson
Patrik Martinsson
Fredrik Sjöstedt
Erik Gullbransson
Sienna Sebek
Rasmus Mononen
Emilie Larsson
David Lindell
Emmie Asplund
Joel Zerpe
Steffen Hulehøj Frederiksen
Robin Lake
David Auxoilte
Oliver Gramenius
Hanna Carlbrand
Emma Kumlien
Leila Jung
Malmö Opera Orchestra
Press picture by Martin Paulsson