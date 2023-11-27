JOYRIDE THE MUSICAL at MalmöOpera

Joyride the Musical – title, lead roles and team! C’mon join the joyride!

The much anticipated Roxette musical, inspired by the pop duo’s music and with a plot taken from the Jane Fallon book Got you back, now has a name - Joyride the Musical. It will be directed by Guy Unsworth and the world premiere will take place at Malmö Opera Sept 6 2024. C’mon join the joyride! Tickets available now.

An unforgettable rollercoaster ride filled with joy, humour, uptempo songs and power ballads - Joyride the Musical is a new feelgood musical featuring music by the legendary pop duo Roxette and a story based on the English bestselling author Jane Fallon's book Got You Back.

Fashion designer Stephanie lives in London with her husband Joe. What she doesn't know is that when Joe commutes weekly to his job as a veterinarian in Lincolnshire, he has a girlfriend, Katie. When the two women finally discover each other's existence and meet, they decide to give Joe what he deserves...

The key roles of Stephanie, Katie and Joe are played by Eurovision Song Contest participant Jessica Marberger, West End musical artist Marsha Songcome and Alexander Lycke, international musical actor and frequent leading man at the Stockholm City Theatre.

The direction and adaptation for the stage of Klas Abrahamsson's original script are made by English director Guy Unsworth, who recently directed Miss Saigon in Oslo.

"It's a new way to experience the music. I think it will be a perfect evening for those who love musicals but also for those who love Roxette," says Guy Unsworth.

"It's a real 'joyride' through the complexity of life and love," Guy continues.

Roxette's Per Gessle has been involved in the project from the start.

”My immediate feeling is that Roxette’s music is perfect for a musical, a rich bunch of songs with lots of familiar melodies. The mix of our legacy and Jane Fallon’s brilliant story feels like a match made in heaven. I look forward to this exciting project.”

Read more: www.malmoopera.se/forestallningar/joyride-the-musical-en

Joyride the Musical, musical in two acts. World premiere Sept 6, 2024 at Malmö Opera’s Main stage. Plays through Dec 29, 2024. Performed in Swedish with English lyrics. Swedish and English surtitles. Duration 3 h incl interval.

CREATIVES

MUSIC & LYRICS Per Gessle

BOOK Klas Abrahamsson

Based on the novel Got your back by Jane Fallon

DIRECTED & ADAPTED by Guy Unsworth

MUSICAL SUPERVISOR Joakim Hallin

CONDUCTOR Joakim Hallin

SET DESIGN David Woodhead

COSTUME & MASK DESIGN Torbjörn Bergström

COREOGRAPHY Miles Hoare

LIGHTING DESIGN Ulrik Gad

SOUND DESIGN Avgoustos Psillas

VIDEO DESIGN George Reeve

MUSICAL ARRANGEMENTS Joakim Hallin, Clarence Öfwerman, Christoffer Lundquist

CAST

KATIE Marsha Songcome (US Kerstin Hilldén)

STEPHANIE Jessica Marberger (US Caroline Gustafsson)

JOE Alexander Lycke (US Patrik Martinsson)

NATASHA Sara Lehmann (US Sienna Sebek)

GARY Oscar Pierrou Lindén (US Rasmus Mononen)

MEREDITH Sanna Martin (US Emilie Larsson)

ENSEMBLE

Marcus Elander

Kerstin Hilldén

Michael Jansson

Caroline Gustafsson

Patrik Martinsson

Fredrik Sjöstedt

Erik Gullbransson

Sienna Sebek

Rasmus Mononen

Emilie Larsson

David Lindell

Emmie Asplund

Joel Zerpe

Steffen Hulehøj Frederiksen

Robin Lake

David Auxoilte

Oliver Gramenius

Hanna Carlbrand

Emma Kumlien

Leila Jung

Malmö Opera Orchestra

Press picture by Martin Paulsson