JOYRIDE THE MUSICAL at MalmöOpera

World premier the 6th of September for Joyride the musical based on the music from Roxette

By: Nov. 27, 2023

JOYRIDE THE MUSICAL at MalmöOpera Joyride the Musical – title, lead roles and team! C’mon join the joyride!  

The much anticipated Roxette musical, inspired by the pop duo’s music and with a plot taken from the Jane Fallon book Got you back, now has a name - Joyride the Musical. It will be directed by Guy Unsworth and the world premiere will take place at Malmö Opera Sept 6 2024. C’mon join the joyride! Tickets available now.

An unforgettable rollercoaster ride filled with joy, humour, uptempo songs and power ballads - Joyride the Musical is a new feelgood musical featuring music by the legendary pop duo Roxette and a story based on the English bestselling author Jane Fallon's book Got You Back.   

Fashion designer Stephanie lives in London with her husband Joe. What she doesn't know is that when Joe commutes weekly to his job as a veterinarian in Lincolnshire, he has a girlfriend, Katie. When the two women finally discover each other's existence and meet, they decide to give Joe what he deserves...   

The key roles of Stephanie, Katie and Joe are played by Eurovision Song Contest participant Jessica Marberger, West End musical artist Marsha Songcome and Alexander Lycke, international musical actor and frequent leading man at the Stockholm City Theatre.  

The direction and adaptation for the stage of Klas Abrahamsson's original script are made by English director Guy Unsworth, who recently directed Miss Saigon in Oslo.   

"It's a new way to experience the music. I think it will be a perfect evening for those who love musicals but also for those who love Roxette," says Guy Unsworth.   

"It's a real 'joyride' through the complexity of life and love," Guy continues. 

Roxette's Per Gessle has been involved in the project from the start.

”My immediate feeling is that Roxette’s music is perfect for a musical, a rich bunch of songs with lots of familiar melodies. The mix of our legacy and Jane Fallon’s brilliant story feels like a match made in heaven. I look forward to this exciting project.” 

Read more: www.malmoopera.se/forestallningar/joyride-the-musical-en 

Joyride the Musical, musical in two acts. World premiere Sept 6, 2024 at Malmö Opera’s Main stage. Plays through Dec 29, 2024. Performed in Swedish with English lyrics. Swedish and English surtitles. Duration 3 h incl interval. 

CREATIVES 

MUSIC & LYRICS Per Gessle 
BOOK Klas Abrahamsson 

Based on the novel Got your back by Jane Fallon 
DIRECTED & ADAPTED by Guy Unsworth 
MUSICAL SUPERVISOR Joakim Hallin 

CONDUCTOR Joakim Hallin 
SET DESIGN David Woodhead 
COSTUME & MASK DESIGN Torbjörn Bergström 
COREOGRAPHY Miles Hoare 
LIGHTING DESIGN Ulrik Gad 
SOUND DESIGN Avgoustos Psillas 
VIDEO DESIGN George Reeve 
MUSICAL ARRANGEMENTS Joakim Hallin, Clarence Öfwerman, Christoffer Lundquist 

CAST 

KATIE Marsha Songcome (US Kerstin Hilldén) 
STEPHANIE Jessica Marberger (US Caroline Gustafsson) 
JOE Alexander Lycke (US Patrik Martinsson) 
NATASHA Sara Lehmann (US Sienna Sebek) 
GARY Oscar Pierrou Lindén (US Rasmus Mononen) 
MEREDITH Sanna Martin (US Emilie Larsson) 

ENSEMBLE 

Marcus Elander 
Kerstin Hilldén 
Michael Jansson 
Caroline Gustafsson 
Patrik Martinsson 
Fredrik Sjöstedt 
Erik Gullbransson 
Sienna Sebek 
Rasmus Mononen 
Emilie Larsson 
David Lindell 
Emmie Asplund 
Joel Zerpe 
Steffen Hulehøj Frederiksen 
Robin Lake 
David Auxoilte 
Oliver Gramenius 
Hanna Carlbrand 
Emma Kumlien 
Leila Jung 

Malmö Opera Orchestra 

Press picture by Martin Paulsson




