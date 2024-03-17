DREAMGIRLS to Play China Teatern Beginning in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The acclaimed musical about Dreamgirls will be staged as a musical in the Nordics for the first time. Dreamgirls – The Musical has played to full houses on Broadway as well as in the West End and was made into a film in 2006 with, among others, Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson and Eddie Murphy in the lead roles. Dreamgirls - The Musical offers a gripping journey filled with dreams, love, friendship and betrayal directed by one of the country's most acclaimed directors, Edward af Sillén with a Swedish translation by Calle Norlén. Premiere 12 September 2024 at the China Theater in Stockholm.

After the success of The Bodyguard - The Musical and most recently Moulin Rouge! The Musical, another world musical, will be staged at the China Theater in autumn 2024.

Dreamgirls - The Musical gives an insight into the world of glamor and its back side. It depicts a story of a young female vocal group struggling to achieve success, fame and acceptance in a time of prejudice and discrimination. The musical is filled with iconic hits such as "One Night Only", "Listen" and "And I Am Telling You I'm not going" where no one is left untouched. In the main roles as Deena, Effie and Lorrell we see the artists Janice Kavander, Laila Adéle and Mary N'Diaye. On stage we also see the actors Peter Gardiner and Alexander Larsson in the roles of Marty and Curtis. The ensemble consists of some of Sweden's most meritorious singers and dancers, accompanied by a large orchestra.

This is one of my absolute favorite musicals. The pace is fast, the timeless music is incredible, and at the center is a human drama where everything is at stake. What is the cost of success and making one's dreams come true? All this to the beat of the first ever Motown musical with a magical ensemble on stage. We will get the roof of the China Theater lifted, says Edward af Sillén.



The musical Dreamgirls sheds light on the gripping story of legendary artists and vocal groups' struggle for success within a strictly segregated music industry during the 1960s. The plot takes us on a journey through an era where the story of The Supremes, with iconic members such as Diana Ross, is closest and provides a powerful portrayal of their quest to break through barriers and conquer their dreams.

-Being a part of Dreamgirls - The Musical is so historic and powerful for me on many levels. This story represents struggle, hope, dreams, blackness, betrayal, the right to one's identity, one's expression and passion. I am so incredibly proud, happy and honored to portray Deena Jones, a young black singer with bushy eyebrows and big dreams and her journey to becoming a full blown superstar and diva, says Janice Kavander.

Dreamgirls - The Musical has been a success on Broadway ever since its premiere in 1981 and has been praised over the years for its grand musical numbers and strong performances. At the Tony Awards, Dreamgirls was awarded six awards, including Best Musical and Best Actress for Jennifer Holliday who played the role of Effie. The Broadway success story culminated in the 2006 film adaptation of Dreamgirls starring Beyoncé Knowles, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Hudson. The film won three Golden Globe Awards and two Oscars, with Jennifer Hudson winning Best Supporting Actress.

I am extremely proud of the trust to bring another world musical to Sweden. This autumn, the China Theater will also be the only stage in Europe where it is possible to experience this musical. It feels big, says Nanette Hayes, producer at the production company 2Entertain.

The show is produced by 2Entertain and Vicky Nöjesproduktion.

Premiere: 12 September 2024 at China Teatern, Stockholm Ticket release: 19 March 2024.

Facts about DREAMGIRLS – THE MUSICAL

The musical is written by Tom Eyen and composed by Henry Krieger. All dialogue is in Swedish.

CAST:

Effie: Laila Adéle

Deena: Janice Kavander

Lorrell: Mary N’Diaye

Curtis: Alexander Larsson

Marty: Peter Gardiner

James Thunder: Prince Mpedzisi

C.C: Christopher Lehmann

Michele: Minou Deilert

As well as a large ensemble and orchestra.

PRODUCTION:

Producer: Nanette Hayes, 2Entertain

Executive Producer: Bosse Andersson, 2Entertain

Co-producer: Vicky von der Lancken

Director: Edward af Sillén

Swedish translation: Calle Norlén

Choreography: Zain Odelstål

Musically responsible: Nicklas Thelin

Assistant Director: Moa Rundberg

Set designer: Lehna Edwall

Lighting design: Pallet Palmé

Sound design: Oskar Johansson

Costume Design: Lehna Edwall

Mask & Wig design: Sara Klänge

Scenography: Hede studio

Video design: Formförbundet

Vocal coach: Sara Nordenberg

Conductor: Jan Radesjö