BWW Review: ROBIN HOOD THE MUSICAL at Waterfront

Robin Hood the Musical opening night the 27th of October at Waterfront, Stockholm

It is a grey and rainy day in Stockholm. But outside Waterfront Swedish celebrities with kids are gathering to enter for the musical of Robin Hood. Outside there are a few fire artist performing. Prince Johns soldiers are guarding around the entrance and inside.

Dröse & Norberg has for several years now produced a family musical based on a well know tale, this year the tale about Robin Hood. The music is newly written by Martin Landh and Peter Nygren and the action slightly changed. But the main parts of the story remains the same and the children quickly find their favorites and know who is good and who is evil. The story starts with The Poet(Bill Sundberg) who comes to the village and sings the balled about Robin Hood and the adventure takes off. Robin Hood (Christian Arnold) and his gang have fled to the woods and hunts and eat what nature can offer them. Prince John (Patrik Martinsson) and his soldiers have burned down their farms. Robin Hood's gang encounters Little John (Joakim Nätterqvist) who challenges each in duels which they all loose. A little later, they meet Brother Tuck (Martin Almgren) at the same time as some of Prince John's soldiers passes through the woods with a coffin full of tax money. Robin Hood and his gang overpowers the guards who are forced to flee, leaving the treasure chest. Prince John is furious when they tell him when they return to the castle. Robin Hood and his gang go to the village to buy more weapons, and there Marion (Elisa Bryant) and Robin Hood meet for the first time. The story continues when Prince John catches Robin Hood who manages to escape with Marion. There are some more duels and fightings until King Richard LionHeart (Mats Genfors) finally returns from his crusade at the end of Act Two. Robin and Marion can be together at last and they live happily ever after.

Robin Hood (Christian Arnold) is the big hero that everyone cheers and Christian makes a youthful and charming Robin. Elisa Bryant's Marion is a tough girl who stand up for herself. Martin Almgren who won the Swedidh Pop Idol 2015 makes his musical debut as Brother Tuck. He has got a couple of songs that fit his voice perfectly and he shows what a great singer he is. Axel Schylström who also participated in Pop Idol 2015 plays Slim Jim, one of Robin Hood's gang. But my favorite is probably Patrik Martinsson who plays Prince John. Prince John is usually portrayed as a rather foolish and gregarious person who wants to concur the world and so in this musical as well. Patrik is brilliant in the foolishness with perfect timing and he balances it superbly. He has got some songs and I like that one of them shows the foolish Prince John, but that his final song is of the rockier kind that fits Patrik as a glove because as his masculinity is more visible then and he can sing with more power in his voice. Patrik is the most acclaimed musical artist in this group and it is wonderful to see that he has got a role where he really gets to show, but it so not on the expense of someone else in the ensemble. It is a tight and talented ensemble that complements each other well and they can fill the big stage with energy and excitement.

The are several fights and duels in and they are all nicely choreographed by Robert Dröse.

Robin Hood the Musical is a fun and exiting adventure for the whole family. Once you taken your seat your are transferred to the forest of Sherwood for 2 hours and 20 minutes and there is not a dull moment.

The adventure of Robin Hood will embarks on a tour around Sweden with the last performance in Gothenburg on March 15, 2020.

Tickets are on sale at:

https://www.nortic.se/dagny/event/20445

It will be exciting to see what story Dröse & Norberg will make as a musical in 2020. But for those who can't wait until then there is an opportunity to see Snow White the Musical which they have played a few years ago and now are going on tour with again starting November 23 at Göta Lejon in Stockholm.





Related Articles Shows View More Sweden Stories