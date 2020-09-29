BWW:PETER JÖBACK DINNER SHOW at Elite Hotel

Exclusive dinner show with Peter Jöback

Peter Jöback to give exclusive concerts with social distance restrictions

Experience one of our biggest stars, Peter Jöback, in a format you have never seen before! It will be an evening where the key words are intimate, close and stripped down with top-class food and music. During the evening, a delicious three-course dinner is served in the hotel's banquet hall and our hope is to create an evening where the combination of tastes, music and environment fills our senses with much-needed impressions. Come and enjoy an evening where we get to hear several of Peter Jöback's greatest songs, but also much more that Peter himself has chosen with great care and accuracy. We are sure that there will be some very special and magical evenings!

The concers will be held at the Elite hotel in

Jönköping 15-17 Oktober

Stockholm 12-15 November

Karlstad 26-28 November

Göteborg 11-12 December

Tickets on sale:

https://www.elite.se/sv/peter-joback/

Shows View More Sweden Stories Related Articles