ARTISTS CELEBRATE SWEDEN NATIONAL DAY 6TH OF JUNE

Celebrations of Swedens National Day 6th of June

This year it isn't possible to celebrate our National Day with concerts where lots of people join together across the country in parks to sing and have fun. Even the weather is not for out picknicks. The last four years this day has been very warm and sunny, but today it is grey, cloudy and rain clouds gathering. So instead of going to the parks there are various online celebrations and here are some of them. There will be a lots of music and of course the Swedish National Anthem "Du Gamla Du Fria". You will be able to catch glimpses of our beautiful country!

The traditional celebration from Skansen where the Royal family attend live normally in front of an live audience will be broad casted without an audience. Several artist like Sarah Dawn Finer, Fredrik Zetterström and Oscar Zia will perform. Today at 20 CET/2 PM EST.

https://www.svtplay.se/nationaldagen

Celebrations from Sollentuna with musical artist Jakob Stadell as the host and singer with other musicians and children choirs. Jakob will sing both the National Anthem and Anthem from Chess.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SjeVS_Y7WZU&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2hz9URZYHkGOkcOAX0rhi5RLdRZ7owcoq8G_A5HvTynWOXm9Eav5cNiIQ

Celebrations from Växjö with musical artist John Martin Bengtsson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vNqP96nxj4&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR07gFNAy35PHlwBPrAcCzbH94COY4ALvP3H9tG1fAYV2bnQrfvGWHALjvg

Celebrations from the Archipelago in Sankt Anna with artist Matilda Grun, Janne Johansson and Peter Johansson Live stream at 13 CET/6 AM EST

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vN2RoPvKXSw&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR1KZIsoCN8dIbr3OwdSewx0M4LzwfzAHCuO_oolYuas5cIeEw0OvjGJMgs

Celebration from Royal Opera filmed in the Royal Park Haga with dancer Haruka Sassa from the Royal Ballet and the Royal Singer Karl-Magnus Fredriksson. Broadcast will be posted at 15 CET/9 AM EST.

https://www.operanplay.se/?fbclid=IwAR3TEATGmCsYFukSxlzT5UrO7dXD8FJeCg8Gtbfdx4jrzjYDdUjOVa1iRVw

LIve stream concert from Konserthuset at 19 CET/1 PM EST with musical artist David Lindgren, Sopran and Royal singer Elin Rombo and the Royal Philarmonic Orchestra.

https://www.konserthuset.se/program-och-biljetter/kalender/konsert/2020/nationaldagskonsert/

And to end the celebration you can join the The High Society (Joachim Bergström, Rennie Mirro and Karl Dyall) in a live streamed concert at 19 CET/1 PM EST. Do not miss this opportunity to hear some great music performed by great artists.

https://www.facebook.com/thehighsocietysthlm

