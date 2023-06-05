Winners Revealed For The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards winners were announced Friday, May 26 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. The ceremony was hosted by Fox 2's “Studio STL” host Chelsea Haynes and directed by Lee Anne Mathews. The winners were named in 14 categories (plus WOW! Performance Awards and Special Recognition Awards) including the Outstanding Lead Actress and the Outstanding Lead Actor who will go on to compete in the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards on Monday, June 26 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City, presented by The Broadway League Foundation.

Outstanding Musical Level 1:

Edwardsville High School, The SpongeBob Musical

Outstanding Musical Level 2:

O'Fallon Township High School, Beauty and the Beast

Outstanding Lead Actress:

Anna Wright | Liberty High School

Outstanding Lead Actor:

Gage Williams | O'Fallon Township High School

Outstanding Supporting Actress:

Kaylee Anthony | Mascoutah High School

Outstanding Supporting Actor:

Will Kinsella | O'Fallon Township High School

Outstanding Ensemble:

Edwardsville High School, The SpongeBob Musical

Outstanding Costume Design & Execution:

Edwardsville High School, The SpongeBob Musical

Outstanding Scenic Design & Execution:

The Principia School, Matilda

Outstanding Direction:

Gabe McManus | Principia School

Outstanding Choreography:

Keith Tyrone Williams | Grand Center Arts Academy

Outstanding Musical Direction:

Emily Ottwein | Edwardsville High School

Outstanding Technical Execution:

The Principia School, Matilda

Outstanding Orchestra:

Belleville East High School, The Little Mermaid

Special Recognition Awards and WOW! Performance Awards for outstanding work in support of the production were also given out.

“THE EXRA MILE” AWARDS:

Marquette Catholic High School, Peter Pan

Edwardsville High School, The SpongeBob Musical

Crossroads College Prep High School, A Year with Frog and Toad

WOW! MOMENTS:

Awarded for an outstanding performance in a role not eligible for a nomination.

Tyler Blair from Edwardsville High School in The SpongeBob Musical for Sound Effects

Highland High School in The Lightning Thief for the Puppetry

Stephan Bosnjak from Marquette High School as “Charlemagne” in Pippin

CAROL B. LOEB PRODUCTION ENHANCEMENT AWARDS:

Created to provide investments in the technical production elements of select High School theatre programs.

Grand Center Arts Academy

Lutheran High School South