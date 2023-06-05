Winners Revealed For The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

The winners were announced Friday, May 26 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.
The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards winners were announced Friday, May 26 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. The ceremony was hosted by Fox 2's “Studio STL” host Chelsea Haynes and directed by Lee Anne Mathews. The winners were named in 14 categories (plus WOW! Performance Awards and Special Recognition Awards) including the Outstanding Lead Actress and the Outstanding Lead Actor who will go on to compete in the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards on Monday, June 26 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City, presented by The Broadway League Foundation.
Edwardsville High School, The SpongeBob Musical
O'Fallon Township High School, Beauty and the Beast
Anna Wright | Liberty High School
Gage Williams | O'Fallon Township High School
Kaylee Anthony | Mascoutah High School
Will Kinsella | O'Fallon Township High School
Edwardsville High School, The SpongeBob Musical
Edwardsville High School, The SpongeBob Musical
The Principia School, Matilda
Gabe McManus | Principia School
Keith Tyrone Williams | Grand Center Arts Academy
Emily Ottwein | Edwardsville High School
The Principia School, Matilda
Belleville East High School, The Little Mermaid
Special Recognition Awards and WOW! Performance Awards for outstanding work in support of the production were also given out.
Marquette Catholic High School, Peter Pan
Edwardsville High School, The SpongeBob Musical
Crossroads College Prep High School, A Year with Frog and Toad
Awarded for an outstanding performance in a role not eligible for a nomination.
Tyler Blair from Edwardsville High School in The SpongeBob Musical for Sound Effects
Highland High School in The Lightning Thief for the Puppetry
Stephan Bosnjak from Marquette High School as “Charlemagne” in Pippin
Created to provide investments in the technical production elements of select High School theatre programs.
Grand Center Arts Academy
Lutheran High School South
