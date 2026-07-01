WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME and More Set for Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Studio Series

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The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced the 2026/27 Steve Woolf Studio Series: Adventurous Theatre for Adventurous Theatregoers, a trio of productions presented in the Emerson Studio at the Loretto‑Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. As The Rep celebrates its 60th Anniversary Diamond Season, the Studio Series continues the institution's legacy of storytelling with three singular theatrical experiences: What The Constitution Means To Me (October 21–November 15, 2026), a sharp, funny, and deeply personal exploration of the U.S. Constitution; In Pour Taste: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience (January 13–February 7, 2027), an award‑winning blend of stand‑up and sommelier‑guided sipping; and Avaaz (March 10–April 4, 2027), a heartfelt, high‑spirited celebration of family, identity, and the Iranian‑Jewish immigrant experience.

“What happens when we stop holding something at a distance and start having a living, breathing experience...a real conversation with it? The Steve Woolf Studio Series this season is all about the adventure of a direct encounter,” said Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom. “Through What The Constitution Means To Me, In Pour Taste and Avaaz, we move beyond observation and into participation. Subjects that can feel intimidating, elevated, or out of reach become personal, immediate, and alive. This is theatre up close and personal, designed to spark joy, invite reflection, and remind us of the power of being moved and inspired by the world around us.”

This milestone season honors The Rep's storied past while charting an exhilarating path forward, one defined by iconic titles, star-powered events, and immersive, genre‑defying work that invites audiences to lean in, laugh hard, and experience theatre up close. The Steve Woolf Studio Series is in addition to the previously announced Mainstage Season featuring beloved classics, thrilling mysteries, and powerful contemporary storytelling, and the launch of a dazzling Diamond Anniversary Concert Series featuring Broadway icons live on The Rep stage. The season opens with Lauren Gunderson's fresh, heartfelt adaptation of Little Women, followed by the virtuosic, laugh‑out‑loud musical comedy 2 Pianos 4 Hands in October. Holiday magic takes centerstage with Irving Berlin's White Christmas, a dazzling family favorite filled with iconic songs and nostalgic cheer. In February, Dominique Morisseau's gripping and soulful Detroit '67 brings humor, heart, and history to the stage, and the season concludes with Agatha Christie's masterful thriller And Then There Were None, an edge‑of‑your‑seat mystery packed with suspense and intrigue.

Subscriptions can be purchased online at www.repstl.org or by calling the Box Office, Monday - Friday 12pm - 5pm at (314) 968-4925. The Rep Box Office will also be available for in-person support at the Loretto-Hilton Center Wednesdays - Fridays from 12pm - 5pm and 2 hours prior to any curtain time. Seating for the Studio Series is General Admission with subscribers given priority seating beginning 30 minutes prior to curtain. Single tickets for all 60th Anniversary Season Mainstage, Studio and Diamond Concert series productions go on sale Monday, July 6, 2026.

For more information, please visit repstl.org.

THE 2026/27 STEVE WOOLF STUDIO SERIES

What The Constitution Means To Me

By Heidi Schreck

Directed by Nancy Bell

Featuring Michelle Hand as Heidi

October 21–November 15, 2026

Since its premiere in 2019, this Pulitzer Prize finalist has taken the theatrical world by storm, breathing new life into our Constitution by imagining how it will shape the next generation of Americans. As a teenager, playwright Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the country. In this hilarious, witty and refreshingly honest new play, she revisits her fifteen-year-old self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the lasting impact of the document that shaped their journey. Complete with a live debate featuring local St. Louis high school students, this play places hope and heart at the center of a conversation about our nation's future by examining the document at the core of its past.

In Pour Taste: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience

Presented in association with James Seabright

By Sweeney Preston & Ethan Cavanagh

January 13–February 7, 2027

Part wine tasting, part stand‑up comedy, and entirely unforgettable, In Pour Taste brings to St. Louis a riotous evening of sips and laughs. Created by Melbourne's fastest rising comedy duo Sweeney Preston and Ethan Cavanagh, this production will feature two crafty comedians joined by a wine and spirits expert to guide audiences through five wine tastings (with an alcohol‑free option available by request) while tackling the wine world's most pressing questions: How far should one extend a pinky? What exactly is a tannin? And who parked in the loading bay? Fresh off award‑winning runs at the Adelaide Fringe, Perth Fringe, and sold‑out seasons at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and England's Latitude Festival, In Pour Taste brings its internationally acclaimed antics to The Rep for a limited engagement that promises a glass‑half‑full good time.

Avaaz

Written and performed by Michael Shayan

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel

March 10–April 4, 2027

In this radiant, deeply personal solo play, Emmy‑nominated writer and actor Michael Shayan (The Book of Queer, We're Here) embodies his larger‑than‑life mother, Roya, as she welcomes audiences into her home to celebrate Nowruz, the Iranian New Year. Between preparing a feast and greeting her guests, Roya shares the sweeping, funny, and heartfelt story of her journey from Tehran to “Tehran‑geles,” California.

ABOUT THE REPERTORY THEATRE OF ST. LOUIS

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) is the region's premiere theatre for compelling, award-winning theatrical experiences that entertain, engage, and illuminate audiences shared humanity. Founded in 1966, for more than five decades The Rep has sustained and built upon its commitment to artistic excellence by creating, developing, and curating adventurous new works and beloved classics from the most exciting emerging and established American voices. The Rep builds bridges within the St. Louis community and beyond by offering productions that allow audiences to see themselves and the stories that matter to them represented on stage, through the organization's robust community engagement programs, and across its educational initiatives.

The Rep welcomes audiences with inspiring and expansive productions at several inviting stages across St. Louis including the Virginia Jackson Browning Theatre at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts and other venues around the St. Louis area. A thought leader in The National Theatre landscape, The Rep is a dedicated partner with arts organizations in St. Louis and across the country, expanding audiences' appreciation and understanding of the world through theatre. In December 2023, The Rep was named a Missouri Historical Theatre, which is awarded to theaters that contribute to tourism in Missouri, promote arts in its community and throughout Missouri, and has been operational for a minimum of 50 years. Visit www.repstl.org for details and follow @repstl.

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