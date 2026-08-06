Video: Stages St. Louis Shares Preview of GUYS AND DOLLS
New footage offers a glimpse into the Ross Family Theatre staging of the Damon Runyon musical.
Stages St. Louis has posted a new video showcasing its production of Guys & Dolls, giving audiences a preview of the staging currently running at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. The footage highlights the colorful world of the show, from its gambling dens to its dance numbers, offering a taste of what ticket holders can expect inside the theatre.
Guys & Dolls is Frank Loesser's classic musical set in the world created by Damon Runyon, following a group of New York gamblers, gangsters, and the women who love them. The show blends romance and comedy against a backdrop of high-stakes bets and unlikely courtships, anchored by a score filled with enduring standards.
The production is directed by Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart, with choreography by Lindsay Joy Lancaster. The show runs through August 23 at The Ross Family Theatre inside the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
The video arrives as Stages St. Louis continues its run of the musical, following a review that praised the production.
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