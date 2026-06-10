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Video: Katy Geraghty Performs Sings 'Good Morning Baltimore' from HAIRSPRAY at The Muny

The rehearsal studio preview features Geraghty alongside music director and conductor Evan Roider.

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Featured Topic THE MUNY More Coverage



The Muny has shared a rehearsal studio clip of Katy Geraghty performing a selection from "Good Morning Baltimore" from HAIRSPRAY, which launches the St. Louis outdoor theatre's 108th season. The video features Geraghty alongside Music Director and Conductor Evan Roider, offering an early look at the production before its first performance.

HAIRSPRAY is a musical comedy based on John Waters' cult classic 1988 film. The show follows Tracy Turnblad, a plus-size teenager in 1960s Baltimore who pursues her dream of dancing on a local television program while championing racial integration and body positivity. The production won eight Tony Awards during its original Broadway run.

Geraghty plays Tracy Turnblad in The Muny's production, which opens Monday and runs June 15th through June 21st, with performances beginning at 8:15 p.m. nightly in Forest Park. The Muny, the nation's oldest and largest outdoor musical theatre and recipient of the 2025 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has made accessibility a central priority for its 108th season, offering nearly 1,500 free seats each night.

The full cast for the production was announced earlier this month, with Richard Kind and Charity Angél Dawson joining Geraghty to lead the company. Tickets start at $20 and are available through the Muny Box Office.







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