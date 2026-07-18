DISNEY’S NEWSIES at The Muny Thrills With Richard J. Hinds Explosive Choreography

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Every new show generates a buzz when it premieres. When Disney’s Newsies opened on Broadway in 2012 audiences could not stop raving about Christoper Gattelli’s high energy Tony award winning choreography. Most recently Gattelli directed and choreographed Schmigadoon, the big winner at this year’s Tony awards.

Audiences have come to expect the same athletic choreography in any prodcution of Disney’s Newsies. This show has carved out its place as a dance musical much in the same vein of a West Side Story or A Chorus Line but without the same dramatic pedigree.

This week choreographer Richard J. Hinds is thrilling Muny audiences with his unique take on the dance sequences in Disney’s Newsies. Hinds' choreography is exciting and dynamic dance that builds to a rousing crescendo. He uses traditional barrel jumps, fouetté turns, leaps, tap, and tumbling, accented with modern dance and hip hop moves that increase in intensity until reaching a thrilling climax in the finale. It’s masterful terpsichorean storytelling that enhances Denis Jones directorial vision to build tension and give the audience a real emotional payoff. Jones and Hinds' collaboration make this not just a good production of Disney’s Newsies, but a great production of Newsies.

Jones, Hinds, The Muny’s Michael Baxter, and The Telsey Office’s Lindsay Levine have cast a talented group of young hoofers whose singing voices equal their skills as dancers. Music director Annbritt duChateau not only leads the magnificent Muny orchestra but has united the entire ensemble in vocal musicality that rivals Hinds’ explosive choreography and Jones’ engaging story construction.

Composer Alan Menken’s and lyricist Jack Feldman’s anthemic “Carrying the Banner,” “The World Will Know,” “Seize the Day,” and “King of New York” are the best of their Tony winning score. The ensemble’s high energy execution of Hinds’ kinetic choreography and their commanding vocals created a unified spectacle.

Jack Roden and his soaring tenor stepped into the role of labor organizer Jack Kelly on short notice. The compact Roden exceeded his physical stature with undeniable stage presence and stratospheric vocals. Jack Kelly is one of the most grueling roles for a tenor to sing. Roden seemed to handle Santa Fe, one of hardest power ballads in musical theater, and his other vocals with confident ease.

Roden’s chemistry with Kayla Pecchioni (Katherine) was beyond palpable. The audience reaction to their first kiss was seismic. Pecchioni charmed with her semi-comedic take on “Watch What Happens,” and she demonstrated her strong dance skills tapping right along side the dynamic male ensemble during “King of New York.”

In a unique connection, in the only the way The Muny can, the role of Katherine was originated on Broadway by Kara Lindsay. Yes, the same Kara Lindsay who played Princess Fiona in this season’s production of Shrek The Musical.

Muny regular Anastacia McCleskey wowed as club owner and mother-figure Medda Larkin. McCleskey looked resplendent in Costume Designer’s Emily Rebholz’s stunning emerald gown. Rebholz designs, especially her gowns and dresses for McCleskey and Pecchioni, were lavish and glamorous.

Michael Park, best know for his long running role on television’s As the World Turns, made a mean and conniving corporate villain. His Joseph Pulitzer was a hard-nosed, cutthroat publisher willing to steal pennies from the hard-working newsboys to pad his profits.

Young Jaron Bentley made a scene stealing Muny principal debut as Les. Bentley outshone actors more than twice his age as the plucky young newsboy who isn’t afraid to throw his weight around. The diminutive actor proved to be a triple threat with an outstanding singing voice and dancing ability. Bentley and two other ensemble members of about the same age tapped and danced right along with the rest of the much more experienced dancing troupe. Bentley, who has more theatrical credits than he has years on earth, is a star on the rise. He was simply phenomenal as Les.

Director Denis Jones, Choreographer Richard Hinds, and Music Director Annbritt duChateau have built a production of Disney’s Newsies that is much more than a vehicle for dancing newsboys. Their meticulous preparation of their cast and crew and their focus on telling a story with a big emotional payoff makes for an extremely satisfying night at the theater.

Disney’s Newsies is a treat for patrons of all ages but would be especially satisfying for young tween boys who would identify with the young men dancing, acting, and telling a compelling story about fairness in the workplace. Jones’ crisp direction and the show’s 2-hour and 23-minute run time make for expedient story telling. It is another excellent opportunity to take middle school aged children to a production at The Muny and create a lifelong memory.

Disney’s Newsies runs through July 22, 2026. Visit muny.org for tickets or more information.

PHOTO CREDIT: MaryKatherine Patterson

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