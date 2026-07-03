Video: SOUTH PACIFIC Designer Run Footage Released Ahead of The Muny Opening
The production marks the show's first return to the James S. McDonnell Stage since 2013.
Footage from a designer run of SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny has been posted online ahead of the production's opening at the outdoor Forest Park venue in St. Louis. The clip offers a look inside the rehearsal room as the company prepares for the limited engagement, which is set to begin Monday.
SOUTH PACIFIC is the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical set during World War II, weaving together a romance between a Navy nurse and a French plantation owner against a backdrop of racial prejudice and wartime danger. The score includes some of the most recognized songs in the American musical theatre canon.
The production runs July 6-12 on the James S. McDonnell Stage, marking the show's first appearance at The Muny since 2013. As previously reported on BroadwayWorld, the cast is led by Tony winner Paulo Szot, reprising his celebrated performance as Emile de Becque, alongside Taylor Louderman. Szot was also recently seen in a rehearsal studio clip performing "Some Enchanted Evening" with Music Director Roberto Sinha. Tickets start at $20 and are available through the Muny box office or by phone through MetroTix.
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