Carey Van Driest to Star in STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Arrow Rock Lyceum

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The cast has been revealed for Steel Magnolias at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre the next masterpiece to be featured in their 65th anniversary season! Laughter and tears intertwine in a heartwarming celebration of friendship, resilience, and the strength of Southern women in 'Steel Magnolias,' Aug. 14-23. Carey Van Driest will star as M'lynn with Mary Mattison as Shelby. Directed by Artistic Director, Robyne Parrish. This is Parrish's ARLT directing debut.

Carey Van Driest returns to Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre after previously appearing as Tracy Lord in The Philadelphia Story. New York theatre: Vilna, Much Ado About Nothing, The International, Othello, The Winter's Tale, and The Importance of Being Earnest. Regional highlights: Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, City Theatre, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Denver Center Theatre, and Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Film credits: Song Sung Blue with Kate Hudson, Yes, God, Yes with Natalia Dyer, the short film Scratch, and Open House. Television credits: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, Law and Order, FBI, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, God Friended Me, New Amsterdam, Blindspot, The Blacklist, Madame Secretary, Deception, Nashville, and Bull.

Carrie Lyn Brandon (National Tour of Once, Jenna in Waitress) stars as Truvy and Mary Mattison (WP Bob and Jean in title role, Blue Bloods) as Shelby. Tara Troy, Beth Leonard and Erdin Schultz-Bever round out the cast.

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