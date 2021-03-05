The St. Louis Actors' Studio Presents NOW MORE THAN EVER on Zoom

The St. Louis Actors' Studio will be presenting a free Zoom Play by Chicago playwright Hanna Kime. The play is called "Now More Than Ever" and will be screened for three nights only March 18-20 at 8pm. It is free to watch, but donations are encouraged.

It is a 45 minute one act play directed by Annamaria Pileggi. Starring: Colleen Backer, Jens Tulio, William Humphrey, Phil Leveling and Ebby Offord. Stage manager: Amy Paige

After the coronavirus crisis forces a major regional theatre to go remote and lay off half their staff, their remaining box office associates must attend an emergency Zoom training session from marketing on how to cold call patrons to solicit donations while promoting the theatre's thrilling new slate of online content.

Recent works of playwright Hanna Kime include THE TARGETED (2020 O'Neill Finalist, 2021 BAPF Semifinalist, Selected for Broken Nose's "Off/Nights" Development Series), THE BEST DAMN THING (2021 O'Neill Semifinalist, Selected for the Up: Renewal Reading Series), and DROP (Produced through Side Street Studio Art's Going Dutch Festival).

She has been fortunate enough to develop her full-length works with Jackalope Theatre Company, Sideshow Theatre Company, The New Colony, Broken Nose Theatre, and First Floor Theater, where she currently serves as Literary Manager. She is a member of the Wampus Cat Collective. She graduated from the University of Chicago in 2018 with degrees in English and Gender and Sexuality Studies. For more information, visit www.gaslighttheater.net