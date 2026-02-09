The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis to Close Season with RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will cap its 59th season with a powerhouse musical event: Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, running March 18–April 12, 2026, at the Loretto-Hilton Center. Directed by Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom, this electrifying production channels the passion, storytelling, and unmistakable spirit of Johnny Cash. With a dynamic creative team and world-class actor-musicians, Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash celebrates the music and legacy of The Man in Black. Featuring more than 30 of Johnny Cash's greatest hits—including “Ring of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “I Walk the Line”—this high-spirited musical pays homage to his Arkansas roots and the love, faith, and grit that shaped his storied life. Through rich storytelling and unforgettable music, audiences will experience the heart and soul of one of America's most iconic performers.

The cast includes Kurt Zischke (All the Way and Born Yesterday, The Rep) as Johnny, Bill Scott Sheets (Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, National Tour) as J.R., Caitlin McKechney (Kiss Me Kate, North Street Playhouse) as June, Ryan Guerra (A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas) as Luther, and local favorites Eric Scott Anthony (Ring of Fire, Broadway) as Marshall, Kim Blanck (Suffs, Broadway) as Viv, with understudies Kristen Lintvedt and Crayton Haney.

The production is directed by Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom and music directed by Chuck Mead, best known from Broadway’s Million Dollar Quartet, with choreography by Taavon Gamble (Upside Down, Off-Broadway), set design by Scott Neale (One Man Two Guvnors, The Rep), costume design by Renee Garcia (The Cottage, The Rep), lighting design by Jayson Lawshee (The Brothers Size, The Rep), sound design by Amanda Werre (The Cottage, The Rep), and stage management by Kelly Hardy (Anastasia, Broadway).