AND THEN THERE WERE NONE to Close ARLT Season Ahead of Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Transfer

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Agatha Christie's "And Then There Were None", directed by Robyne Parrish will close out the summer season at ARLT, Sept. 25-Oct. 4. The world's best-selling mystery comes alive on stage, pulling you into a suspense-filled game of survival where no one can be trusted and everyone is a suspect. With each shocking twist and haunting reveal, the tension mounts until the final, heart-stopping conclusion.

The show will then transfer to Repertory Theatre of St. Louis in March of 2027. The Rep is helmed by Kate Bergstrom, Augustin Family Artistic Director and Danny Williams, Managing Director. The Saint Louis production will feature many of the same actors and creatives, including Saint Louis favorites, father and son, Joneal and Jarid Joplin, as well Broadway's Joshua Morgan (Ain't Too Proud, Les Mis), and Missouri favorites, Jeffrey C. Wolfe and Manon Halburton. Di Zhu (Off-Broadways, The Pushover, Blindspot) and Tim Jones (Sleep No More) and Amanda Brooke Lerner (Nora From Queens, Power)lead the cast.

Tickets are on sale now at LyceumTheatre.org or at our box office at 660-837-3311,for the 65th anniversary season of the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre.

Don't Miss a St. Louis News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...