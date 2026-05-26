AND THEN THERE WERE NONE to Close ARLT Season Ahead of Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Transfer
Director Robyne Parrish's production will star Joneal Joplin, Jarid Joplin, and Broadway's Joshua Morgan.
Agatha Christie's "And Then There Were None", directed by Robyne Parrish will close out the summer season at ARLT, Sept. 25-Oct. 4. The world's best-selling mystery comes alive on stage, pulling you into a suspense-filled game of survival where no one can be trusted and everyone is a suspect. With each shocking twist and haunting reveal, the tension mounts until the final, heart-stopping conclusion.
The show will then transfer to Repertory Theatre of St. Louis in March of 2027. The Rep is helmed by Kate Bergstrom, Augustin Family Artistic Director and Danny Williams, Managing Director. The Saint Louis production will feature many of the same actors and creatives, including Saint Louis favorites, father and son, Joneal and Jarid Joplin, as well Broadway's Joshua Morgan (Ain't Too Proud, Les Mis), and Missouri favorites, Jeffrey C. Wolfe and Manon Halburton. Di Zhu (Off-Broadways, The Pushover, Blindspot) and Tim Jones (Sleep No More) and Amanda Brooke Lerner (Nora From Queens, Power)lead the cast.
Tickets are on sale now at LyceumTheatre.org or at our box office at 660-837-3311,for the 65th anniversary season of the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre.
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God of Carnage
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Prince Caspian
Branson Hillside Theatre (6/12-8/08)
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The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Stages St. Louis at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (5/29-6/28)
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The Light in the Piazza
Loretto-Hilton Center (5/30-6/28)
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The Wasp by Morgan Lloyd Malcom
Albion Theatre (6/12-6/28)
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We Will Rock You
The Marcelle Theater (6/04-6/27)
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The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
The Fabulous Fox Theatre (2/02-2/07)
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UMSL Music Presents: Afriky Lolo 20th Anniversary Showcase 'Sundiata'
Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center (7/17-7/17)
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Gateway Dirt Nationals – 3 Day Pass
The Dome at America's Center (12/03-12/05)
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Rockin Chair
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