The Rep Discusses Self Care In Latest REPresent STL Community Conversation

Free roundtable on Jan. 29 “Self Care in the New Year” features mind, body and wellness experts.

Jan. 26, 2021  

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis continues its Community Learning Series REPresent STL by assembling experts on developing a healthy mind, body and spirit for a free facilitated webinar discussion. This Friday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m., "Self Care in the New Year" will offer tips on stress relief, mental health, nutrition, fitness and much more.

"Far too often, we see self care as a luxury, but nurturing our mental and physical health is essential," said Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. "Connecting, empathizing and learning together can help us overcome any obstacles in our path."

The Rep's Director of Learning and Community Engagement, Adena Varner, will moderate the live-streamed webinar discussion, flanked by a diverse group of experts focused on supporting mental and physical health. Panelists include:

Kelley Bauer - founder and owner of Offbeat Yoga and certified SomaVeda Thai Yoga practitioner

Deanna D. Granger - medical family therapist in SLUCare's Department of Family and Community Medicine

Dr. Gwin Stewart - founder and director of the St Louis Wellness Center and licensed psychologist, certified addictions counselor and meditation instructor

Christian Varner - CEO and Founder of HHT Fitness and certified personal trainer

"Self care is often the first thing we eliminate when we're focused on giving our best to our families and to our work," said Adena Varner, The Rep's Director of Learning and Community Engagement, "but self care is actually the responsible thing to do and benefits everyone in our lives. Only when we give to ourselves can we give to others."

REPresent STL is The Rep's civic conversation series focused on highlighting and unpacking the issues that matter most to the residents of the St. Louis region. This innovative and engaging approach to civic learning creates meaningful conversations with thought leaders, local activists, advocates, artists and community members, with a goal of moving toward positive, meaningful change.

"Self Care in the New Year" will be live-streamed on The Rep's Facebook and YouTube channels this Friday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. The event is free, and no pre-registration is required. If you are unable to join the discussion live, a recording of the roundtable will be available on The Rep's platforms after the live event. For more information, visit the REPresent STL page on The Rep's website or call The Rep Box Office at 314-968-4925.


